"I'm ready, let's go," Taylor-Johnson, who is best known for directing the first film in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, wrote on Instagram Monday

Sam Taylor-Johnson to Direct Amy Winehouse Biopic Back to Black: 'This Is a Dream'

Amy Winehouse's story will soon be gracing the big screen.

Sam Taylor-Johnson, who directed the first installment of the popular Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, confirmed she will be directing Winehouse's biopic, Back to Black, which shares the name of the late singer's second and final studio album.

"This is a dream movie to helm," Taylor-Johnson, 55, wrote in an Instagram caption Monday while sharing a post from Deadline, which first reported the news.

Amy Winehouse Credit: Dave Hogan/Getty

Writer Matt Greenhalgh penned the screenplay, while Studiocanal is producing with Alison Owen and Debra Hayward, alongside Tracey Seaward, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The project has also received full support from Winehouse's estate.

Though the exact plot details have yet to be revealed, the biopic is predicted to follow the tale of Winehouse's life from her humble start as a local jazz singer in North London to earning multiple Grammy awards after producing chart-topping tracks, including "Rehab" and "Back to Black," according to Deadline.

Winehouse died from alcohol poisoning at her home in London in July 2011 at the age of 27.

Following her tragic death more than a decade ago, there have been multiple attempts to produce a film about the late singer, including one from last year by Halcyon Studio, which was supposed to be based on Daphne Barak's 2010 book, Saving Amy.

Though plans for feature films have not previously come to fruition, a documentary titled Amy, directed by Asif Kapadia, premiered at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival, and later earned an Oscar for best documentary.

Last July, the BBC premiered a documentary entitled Amy Winehouse: 10 Years On, where the singer's mother, Janis Winehouse, detailed her late daughter's life story. The film debuted on the 10th anniversary of Winehouse's death.