Sam Raimi Confirms He'll Direct Doctor Strange Sequel with a Spider-Man 2 Reference

Image zoom Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Sam Raimi is returning to the Marvel universe, taking the reigns of the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel.

The 60-year-old director behind the original Spider-Man trilogy casually confirmed the exciting news this week, referencing a scene from his own Spider-Man 2 where a line seemingly spelled out Raimi’s interest in Doctor Strange.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the 2004 movie, Daily Bugle newspaper Editor in Chief J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) is seen workshopping villainous names for Spider-Man’s nemesis, Dr. Otto Octavius.

When one of his assistants suggests “Doctor Strange,” Jameson quips that the name is already “taken.”

“When we had that moment in Spider-Man 2, I had no idea that we would ever be making a Doctor Strange movie,” Raimi admitted in an interview with Coming Soon.

RELATED: Benedict Cumberbatch Conjures Surprise Appearance as Doctor Strange at N.Y.C. Comic Shop

“It was really funny to me that coincidentally that line was in the movie,” he added. “I wish we had the foresight to know that I was going to be involved in the project.”

Raimi had previously been reported to have taken over as director of the sequel.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness comes four years after Benedict Cumberbatch first played the mystical man in the movie helmed by Scott Derrickson.

Earlier this year, Derrickson announced that he decided to “part ways on Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness,” citing “creative differences” while working with Marvel.

Image zoom Marvel

RELATED: Mark Ruffalo Wants His Own Hulk Movie — and Possibly a Team Up with Wolverine

However, he later shared his support for Raimi joining the Doctor Strange family and taking over as director.

“I’ve worked with Sam Raimi. One of the nicest people I’ve known in the film business, and as a director, a true living legend,” he tweeted. “What a great choice to take over Doctor Strange.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit theaters Nov. 5, 2021.