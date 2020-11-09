Sam Neill Celebrates Jurassic World: Dominion Filming Wrap: 'We Pulled Off' the 'Impossible'

"There were days we thought we might not make it," Sam Neill tweeted as filming wrapped on Jurassic World: Dominion amid the coronavirus pandemic

And that's a wrap!

Sam Neill shared a sweet black and white photo of himself with Jurassic World: Dominion director Colin Trevorrow and his costars DeWanda Wise and Mamoudou Athie on Twitter Sunday to celebrate the end of filming for the highly-anticipated sequel in the Jurassic franchise.

"There were days we thought we might not make it. But we have...we pulled off what seemed well nigh impossible," Neill, 73, tweeted. "Great crew. Lovely cast . Top director. Phew- and CELEBRATIONS. #JurassicWorldDominion #JurassicPark."

Trevorrow originally shared the photo on his Twitter account, writing, "Wrap on Jurassic World Dominion. All my gratitude to our extraordinary crew and cast. We made a family."

Neill is best known for his portrayal of paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant in the 1993 blockbuster Jurassic Park and the third installment in the trilogy, 2001’s Jurassic Park III.

The actor is reprising his role as Grant in Jurassic World: Dominion alongside his former costars Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.

In August, the New Zealand actor has revealed on Twitter that he was returning to the franchise in a Tweet.

"Hold onto your hats — gettin' my old one back on this week, and facing off dinosaurs once again," wrote Neill. "Best yet. Excited and terrified — these things will kill ya."

Neill, Dern and Goldblum are set to join Jurassic World regulars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard for the final story in the new trilogy of films.

Trevorrow told Deadline the end of filming included "a lot of emotions."

"I'm not sure I can put it into words," he continued. "It has been remarkable. Our crew and our cast has been so resilient. All producers have worked around the clock to make it the best it can be. It has been inspiring."

Throughout filming, Universal upped its safety measures with Deadline reporting the studio provided COVID-19 testing resulting in more than 40,000 tests being conducted with .25% returning positive (about 100 positive test results). Some of those results were false positives while others were returned before filming began at Pinewood Studios in England, according to the outlet.

Filming for Dominion previously came to a halt in March amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic but picked back up and resumed production in the United Kingdom on July 6 before halting once again after multiple positive COVID-19 tests.

"We lived together, ate together, told stories, shared our fears and hopes, played Frisbee on the lawn," Trevorrow said. "There was a lot of laughter at a time when it has been hard to find things to laugh about."

He continued, "We were all far from those we loved at a time when you want to be closest to them. I missed my family greatly. I was away from them for four months. But the cast in our bubble became another family."

"I think that close proximity to each other has made the movie better. Everything we were going through emotionally we would share," Trevorrow said. "We would rehearse on Sundays, we crafted the characters, which made the emotion of the film richer. I think the movie will be stronger for it."

He added, "This movie is about the need to co-exist and survive together. If this pandemic has taught us anything it’s that we need the different generations to protect each other. It was the right movie to be making at this moment."