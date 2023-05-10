'Love Again' Actor Sam Heughan Says He's 'Still Looking' for The One (Exclusive)

Sam Heughan goes to great lengths to win over a woman in his new romantic comedy Love Again. His character even seeks advice from pop icon Céline Dion.

In real life, he's also a "romantic at heart," he says in the new issue of PEOPLE. Asked about the craziest thing he's done in pursuit of love, Heughan replies, "I've done all of the gift-giving and turning up when least expected, but, so far, I'm still looking."

He certainly has no shortage of admirers. Heughan, who also appears as 18th-century Scottish warrior Jamie Fraser on Starz's popular time-hopping drama Outlander, has had fans in a frenzy since the show first premiered in 2014.

Heughan says through the years he's received marriage proposals, been ambushed while out at dinner and received intimate autograph requests. "I've signed a few body parts," he admits.

Not that he minds the enthusiasm. "Our fans have been so supportive for 10 years now," he says. "It's always nice to meet people. They're great."

Liam Daniel

The Scotland native is likely to gain more followers thanks to Love Again. He plays Rob, a cynical music journalist whose new cell phone has the reassigned phone number of a man who died two years prior.

That man's former girlfriend Mira (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) texts intimate thoughts to her late lover, and Rob — receiving the messages, unbeknownst to Mira — falls for her from afar.

While profiling Dion (who makes her acting debut playing herself) for an article, Rob asks her advice — and she shares anecdotes from her own love story with her late husband, talent manager René Angélil, who died in 2016. "God, it's so heartbreaking when she tells it," recalls Heughan.

Though the two share several scenes, they never actually filmed together during the COVID-era production, which was completed before her diagnosis with the debilitating disorder stiff person syndrome, a rare and incurable neurological disease that can cause debilitating muscle spasms.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Nick Briggs/Starz

"We managed to make it work through the magic of the movies. And she's so good, she's such a professional, and I think those scenes are really important. There's a big bond between Rob and Céline by the end," says Heughan.

Dion recorded five new songs for the film, and her hits like "It's All Coming Back to Me Now" play in the movie too. Heughan is a particular fan of that single, and sang it during off-hours of filming in London when costar Chopra Jonas and her husband, Nick Jonas (who also has a hilarious cameo) would host the cast and crew at their house.

"We had great dinners and karaoke nights where we sang a lot of Céline, ate some amazing food," he says.

Though Dion herself didn't join in the merriment, the cast has a deep affection for her nevertheless.

"She's gracious. She's funny. She didn't need to, but she gave us so much of her time," Chopra Jonas told PEOPLE at the May 3 premiere of Love Again in New York. "She's just a wonderful, wonderful person. I wish her so much love and luck, and I know she wanted to be here, but I'm just so happy she's part of this movie. She's such an integral part of it."

"If you're a Céline fan, you're going to love this," Heughan says of the movie. "And if you're not a Céline fan, you will be. It's very easy for anyone to relate to these characters. We all want to be touched by love."

Love Again is in theaters now.

For more on Sam Heughan, pick up the new issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.