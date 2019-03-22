Outlander's Sam Heughan Jokes He Was Cast as James Bond: 'You're Not Going to Believe This'

Sam Heughan wouldn't mind signing up to play 007

Alexia Fernandez
March 21, 2019 09:57 PM

From Outlander to James Bond? Sam Heughan is all for it!

The star, 38, jokingly said he had been cast as the next 007 in a response to a tweet from an MTV News reporter, who wrote, “Between Robert Pattinson being cast in a Christopher Nolan movie and Bill & Ted 3 being officially announced, I feel like all my kids got into college today.”

“These always happen in 3s so I assume Tom Hiddleston or Sam Heughan are about to be announced as the next James Bond?” Horowitz added.

Heughan went along with it, tweeting, “Dude!! You’re not going to believe this!!!!!!!! Just got call about BOND!!!!!!!”

The TV star joked about spilling the beans and having to face time in jail for revealing the “news” in a second tweet.

RELATED: Who Could Replace Daniel Craig as the Next Bond? From Sam Heughan to Priyanka Chopra

“Just wondered if you’d pay it? Or they said they won’t release me with without bail. #Bond #jail ….I’d owe ya big time,” Heughan wrote.

Since Sean Connery brought Ian Fleming’s character to life in the 1960s, the Bond prestige has only grown throughout the decades, starring Hollywood icons like Timothy DaltonRoger Moore, and Pierce Brosnan.

Fans of the franchise have called for Idris Elba, Tom Hiddleston, Tom Hardy and even Charlize Theron to portray Bond.

Sam Heughan
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

RELATED VIDEO: Bond Is Back! Daniel Craig Signs on for His Fifth ‘007’ Movie

Heughan may be a strong contender, however. He received a wave of fan support following his role in the film The Spy Who Dumped Me, which also stars Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon.

The international spy is currently played by Daniel Craig, who announced he’d be completing his tenure as the coveted British agent in next summer’s Bond 25.

