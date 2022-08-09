Sam Elliott's Life in Photos

Known for his acclaimed work in Westerns, gravelly voice and distinctive mustache, Oscar-nominated actor Sam Elliott's illustrious career spans six decades. In honor of his 78th birthday, take a look back at his greatest life moments through the years

Supporting Actor nominee for "A Star is Born" Sam Elliott poses during a photo session after the 91st Oscars Nominees Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton hotel on February 4, 2019 in Beverly Hills. (Photo by Valerie MACON / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: VALERIE MACON/Getty
Sam Elliott's Early Life

LOS ANGELES - JULY 29: Mission: Impossible the action adventure television series. Sam Elliott portrays character: Dr. Douglas Robert. Image dated July 29, 1970. Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)
CBS/Getty

Sam Elliott was born in Sacramento, California on Aug. 9, 1994. When he was 14 years old, he moved with his parents to Portland, Oregon where he spent the majority of his youth.

He studied psychology and english at the University of Oregon for two semesters before transferring to Clark College where he was cast in a theater production of Guys and Dolls. He dropped out of school after his father died of a heart attack.

Sam Elliott's Breakthrough Role

Sam Elliott running on beach in a scene from the film 'Lifeguard', 1976. (Photo by Paramount/Getty Images)
Paramount/Getty

After dropping out of college, Elliott moved to Los Angeles, California to take on acting — a pursuit his father was not supportive of.

Throughout the 1960s, Elliott established himself as a character actor. He made a name for himself in the Western genre, specifically, with his memorably smoky, deep voice.

His first television credit came in 1969 when he landed a minor role in ABC's Judd for the Defense. While Elliott nabbed several stints on the small screen throughout the early 1970s, his film breakthrough came with the role of Rick Carlson in 1976's Lifeguard.

Sam Elliott's Personal Life

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 24: Katharine Ross, Sam Elliott and Cleo Rose Elliott attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "A Star Is Born" at The Shrine Auditorium on September 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic,)
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Elliott wed Katharine Ross in 1984, and they welcomed daughter Cleo Rose Elliott in September of that year. They've resided in a home by the beach in Malibu, California since the 1970s. Elliott also has property in Willamette, Oregon.

Sam Elliott's Roles in Louis L'Amour Adaptations

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Imagine Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock (5875468e) Sam Elliott Conagher - 1990 Director: Reynaldo Villalobos Imagine Television USA Scene Still
Imagine Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Elliott was cast in several screen adaptations of books written by Louis L'Amour, an American novelist primarily known for his Western work.

The first was 1979's miniseries The Sacketts, followed by TV films The Quick and the Dead in 1987 and Conagher in 1991.

The latter earned him his first Golden Globe nomination for best actor in a miniseries or television film. He also starred alongside his wife.

Sam Elliott's First Emmy Award Nomination

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1554382a) Buffalo Girls, Anjelica Huston, Sam Elliott Film and Television
Moviestore/Shutterstock

Elliott made guest appearances in various shows throughout his early career, such as Gunsmoke, Lancer and Hawaii Five-O. But his continued work with TV movies earned him his first Primetime Emmy Award nod, specifically for Buffalo Girls in 1995.

For his work in the role of Wild Bill Hickok, Elliott was nominated in the outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie category.

His work in Buffalo Girls also earned him his second Golden Globe nomination in the same category.

Sam Elliott's Supporting Roles in the Early 2000s

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Columbia/Marvel Enterprises/Kobal/Shutterstock (5886027ay) Sam Elliott Ghost Rider - 2007 Director: Mark Steven Johnson Columbia/Marvel Enterprises USA Scene Still Action/Adventure
Columbia/Marvel Enterprises/Kobal/Shutterstock

After dabbling in voice roles, like narrating the story of The Big Lebowski in 1998, he began taking roles in major films throughout the 2000s.

In 2002, he portrayed Command Sergeant Major Basil L. Plumley in We Were Soldiers. The following year, he played General Thaddeus Ross in 2003's Hulk.

In 2007, he played Carter Slade in the comic book adaptation of Ghost Rider. The film was a box office success, with Nicolas Cage and Eva Mendes as leads.

Sam Elliott's Netflix Work

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Saeed Adyani/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock (10196771ae) Sam Elliott as Beau Bennett 'The Ranch' TV Show Season 3 - 2018 The son of a Colorado rancher returns home from a semi-pro football career to run the family business.
Saeed Adyani/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock

After carving out a successful career across TV and film, Elliott ventured into the streaming space in 2015 when he joined the cast of Netflix's The Ranch.

He became a series regular, playing Beau Bennett opposite Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson. The series was released in 2016, wrapped in January 2020 and produced eight seasons in between.

Sam Elliott's Academy Award Nomination

32nd American Cinematheque Award Presentation Honoring Bradley Cooper Presented by GRoW @ Annenberg. Presentation and The 4th Annual Sid Grauman Award Presented By Hill Valley, To Doug Darrow on behalf of Dolby Laboratories
Sam Elliott, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. Jerod Harris/Getty

2018 was a monumental year for Elliot, who received critical acclaim for his work in A Star is Born — the role that landed him his first, long-awaited Academy Award nomination the following year.

The actor played Bobby Maine, the elder half-brother of Bradley Cooper's Jackson Maine. He starred alongside Lady Gaga, who took home the Oscar for Best Original Song for "Shallow."

Sam Elliott's National Board of Review Honor

A Star is Born (L-R) BRADLEY COOPER as Jack and SAM ELLIOTT as Bobby
Warner Bros Pictures

The National Board of Review also recognized Elliott for his work in A Star is Born, honoring him with their prestigious award for best supporting actor.

Sam Elliot's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 07: Bradley Cooper, Sam Elliott and Lady Gaga attend The TCL Chinese Theatre Hosts Sam Elliott Hand And Footprint Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 7, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)
Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Elliott was honored with his very own hand and footprint ceremony on the renowned Hollywood Walk of Fame in California on Jan. 8, 2019. Co-stars Cooper and Gaga stood alongside him for support.

Sam Elliott's Recent Work

1883
Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Currently, Elliott is continuing his work in Westerns and plays Shea Brennan in the Paramount+ miniseries 1883. The show is a spinoff of the hit neo-Western Yellowstone starring Kevin Costner as John Dutton.

The miniseries serves as a prequel to Yellowstone, with Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as the leads. Consisting of 10 episodes, 1883 was released on Paramount+ in December 2021 — and true to form, Elliott is outspoken about his opinions on the Yellowstone universe!

