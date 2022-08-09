Sam Elliott's Life in Photos

01 of 11 Sam Elliott's Early Life CBS/Getty Sam Elliott was born in Sacramento, California on Aug. 9, 1994. When he was 14 years old, he moved with his parents to Portland, Oregon where he spent the majority of his youth. He studied psychology and english at the University of Oregon for two semesters before transferring to Clark College where he was cast in a theater production of Guys and Dolls. He dropped out of school after his father died of a heart attack.

02 of 11 Sam Elliott's Breakthrough Role Paramount/Getty After dropping out of college, Elliott moved to Los Angeles, California to take on acting — a pursuit his father was not supportive of. Throughout the 1960s, Elliott established himself as a character actor. He made a name for himself in the Western genre, specifically, with his memorably smoky, deep voice. His first television credit came in 1969 when he landed a minor role in ABC's Judd for the Defense. While Elliott nabbed several stints on the small screen throughout the early 1970s, his film breakthrough came with the role of Rick Carlson in 1976's Lifeguard.

03 of 11 Sam Elliott's Personal Life Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Elliott wed Katharine Ross in 1984, and they welcomed daughter Cleo Rose Elliott in September of that year. They've resided in a home by the beach in Malibu, California since the 1970s. Elliott also has property in Willamette, Oregon.

04 of 11 Sam Elliott's Roles in Louis L'Amour Adaptations Imagine Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock Elliott was cast in several screen adaptations of books written by Louis L'Amour, an American novelist primarily known for his Western work. The first was 1979's miniseries The Sacketts, followed by TV films The Quick and the Dead in 1987 and Conagher in 1991. The latter earned him his first Golden Globe nomination for best actor in a miniseries or television film. He also starred alongside his wife.

05 of 11 Sam Elliott's First Emmy Award Nomination Moviestore/Shutterstock Elliott made guest appearances in various shows throughout his early career, such as Gunsmoke, Lancer and Hawaii Five-O. But his continued work with TV movies earned him his first Primetime Emmy Award nod, specifically for Buffalo Girls in 1995. For his work in the role of Wild Bill Hickok, Elliott was nominated in the outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie category. His work in Buffalo Girls also earned him his second Golden Globe nomination in the same category.

06 of 11 Sam Elliott's Supporting Roles in the Early 2000s Columbia/Marvel Enterprises/Kobal/Shutterstock After dabbling in voice roles, like narrating the story of The Big Lebowski in 1998, he began taking roles in major films throughout the 2000s. In 2002, he portrayed Command Sergeant Major Basil L. Plumley in We Were Soldiers. The following year, he played General Thaddeus Ross in 2003's Hulk. In 2007, he played Carter Slade in the comic book adaptation of Ghost Rider. The film was a box office success, with Nicolas Cage and Eva Mendes as leads.

07 of 11 Sam Elliott's Netflix Work Saeed Adyani/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock After carving out a successful career across TV and film, Elliott ventured into the streaming space in 2015 when he joined the cast of Netflix's The Ranch. He became a series regular, playing Beau Bennett opposite Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson. The series was released in 2016, wrapped in January 2020 and produced eight seasons in between.

08 of 11 Sam Elliott's Academy Award Nomination Sam Elliott, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. Jerod Harris/Getty 2018 was a monumental year for Elliot, who received critical acclaim for his work in A Star is Born — the role that landed him his first, long-awaited Academy Award nomination the following year. The actor played Bobby Maine, the elder half-brother of Bradley Cooper's Jackson Maine. He starred alongside Lady Gaga, who took home the Oscar for Best Original Song for "Shallow."

09 of 11 Sam Elliott's National Board of Review Honor Warner Bros Pictures The National Board of Review also recognized Elliott for his work in A Star is Born, honoring him with their prestigious award for best supporting actor.