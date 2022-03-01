"What the f--- does this woman from down there, New Zealand, know about the American West?" Sam Elliott said on WTF with Marc Maron's newest episode

Sam Elliott Says Western Power of the Dog Being Filmed in New Zealand 'Rubbed Me the Wrong Way'

Sam Elliott (L); Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst in The Power of the Dog

Sam Elliott is not a fan of how the American West was portrayed in The Power of the Dog.

On the most recent episode of the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, posted Monday, the 77-year-old 1883 actor talked about what he claims a Los Angeles Times ad called an "evisceration of the American West" in the Jane Campion-written and directed film.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Likening the look of the "cowboys" in the film to Chippendales dancers, Elliott (who has appeared in many Western-set films and television series) said, "They're all running around in chaps and no shirts. There's all these allusions to homosexuality throughout the f---ing movie."

In the film, Benedict Cumberbatch stars as a grizzly cattle rancher who unexpectedly falls for the young son (Kodi Smit-McPhee) of a widow, played by Kirsten Dunst, who recently moved to his ranch. The character grapples with his sexuality in an era and place that emphasizes binary gender roles and expectations.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

THE POWER OF THE DOG (L to R): BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH as PHIL BURBANK, JESSE PLEMONS as GEORGE BURBANK in THE POWER OF THE DOG. The Power of the Dog (2022) | Credit: Kirsty Griffin/Netflix

Pivoting to Campion, 67, Elliott continued, "Well, what the f--- does this woman — she's a brilliant director, by the way, I love her work, previous work — but what the f--- does this woman from down there, New Zealand, know about the American West?"

"And why in the f--- does she shoot this movie in New Zealand and call it Montana and say, 'This is the way it was'? " added the Oscar nominee.

Elliott said the filming location "rubbed [him] the wrong way," along with what he calls the "myth" of "these macho men out there with the cattle."

"I just come from f---ing Texas where I was hanging out with families — not men, but families. Big, long, extended, multiple-generation families," he said.

RELATED VIDEO: Benedict Cumberbatch Talks Helping a Family From a Herd of Cattle on Set of The Power of the Dog

Despite any criticism, The Power of the Dog has been a favorite over the current awards season, leading the Oscars hopefuls list with 12 nominations.

In a recent virtual chat with Viggo Mortensen, Smit-McPhee, 25, praised Campion for her unconventional approach to some aspects of making the film, telling a story about how she pushed him and his castmates to participate in an improvisational activity during one off-set dinner.

"So uncomfortable, but so great in hindsight," he said. "In those little moments of discomfort and getting poked and prodded, [I'm] just in debt to her and absolutely in love with what she did."