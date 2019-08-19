Sam Claflin and Wife Laura Haddock Announce Separation After 6 Years of Marriage

Sam Claflin and his wife Laura Haddock are legally separating after six years of marriage.

The Hunger Games star, 33, announced the split on his Instagram Stories on Monday, sharing a joint statement from the former couple promising that they are moving forward with “nothing but love.”

“Laura and I have decided to legally separate,” the statement said. “We will move forward with nothing but love, friendship and a deep respect for one another, whilst we continue to raise our family together.”

“We won’t be commenting on this further,” the statement continued. “Thank you in advance for your support and respecting our privacy at this time. Both of us x.”

Haddock shared the same statement on her own Instagram Stories.

Claflin and Haddock, 33, share two children together: daughter Margot, 18 months, and son Pip, 3½.

The Nightingale actor has often spoke of his love for being a dad and told PEOPLE last June that he’d “always” be open to having more kids.

“I grew up in a big family, my wife grew up in a big family,” he said at the time.

“When I was asked what I wanted to be when I was older, when I was a kid, I never used to … specify a job. I just said, ‘I want to be a dad. I want to be a good dad, and I want to be a cool dad,’” he added, joking that “I’m failing at those parts!”

Claflin and Haddock tied the knot in 2013 and have kept details of their relationship private.

In June, Haddock wished Claflin a happy birthday, writing on Instagram, “Happy birthday to this kind, generous, loving, beautiful man.. @mrsamclaflin 🙏🏼for all that you do. Happy birthday! x”

On Valentine’s day, she posted a photo of the Adrift star, calling him the “greatest hubs” and “the greatest dad.”