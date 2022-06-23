Aaron Taylor-Johnson wrote to Sam Taylor-Johnson on Instagram, "Sammy you are my love, my life, my soulmate, my wife, my world"

Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson Renew Vows on 10th Wedding Anniversary: 'We Are Blessed Beyond Belief'

Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson are seen on Gucci Love Parade Front Row on November 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson have marked a decade of marriage.

The pair, who wed in 2012 after he starred in her 2009 directorial debut Nowhere Boy, recently celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary by renewing their vows.

Sharing a photo of himself kissing his wife, Aaron wrote on Instagram Wednesday, "Yesterday was the most beautiful day, summer solstice, our 10th anniversary… we renewed our vows to one another and confessed our love in front of our nearest and dearest friends and family it was a celebration of love and joy!"

"A decade of marriage," the Bullet Train actor continued. "It was a magical unforgettable day and the sun did not stop shining on us both. we are blessed beyond belief. Sammy you are my love, my life, my soulmate, my wife, my world!"

Aaron, 31, and Sam, 55, share two daughters — Romy Hero, 10, and Wylda Rae, 12 next month — in addition to two other kids from Sam's previous relationship with ex-husband Jay Jopling.

On her Instagram page, Fifty Shades of Grey director Sam shared more snapshots from the vow renewal and wrote, "10 glorious years. My incredible husband, father to all 4 girls. I love you, I love you, I love you. love conquers all."

The couple joined forces again in the 2018 film adaption of James Frey's controversial memoir A Million Little Pieces. In addition to the couple working as co-writers, Aaron played Frey and Sam served as director behind the camera.