Salma Hayek's Husband Surprised Her with a Vow Renewal in Bora Bora: 'Lucky In Love'

Salma Hayek‘s husband is full of surprises!

François-Henri Pinault shocked the actress when he walked her down the aisle (again) to their vow renewal ceremony during their vacation in Bora Bora.

Hayek, 51, looked overjoyed while wearing a red gown and carrying a bouquet of white flowers in a photo of the two that she shared on Instagram Tuesday.

“The summer is coming to an end and my best moment was when my husband surprised me with a vow renewal – it was not what I would have chosen to wear to my wedding but I was told I was going to the spa! #luckyinlove #wedding,” she wrote in the caption.

The couple wore flower wreaths and were given a second certificate of marriage that she shared in her Instagram gallery.

Hayek playfully threw her bouquet to her 10-year-old daughter, Valentina, and a group of other women in another photo.

Hayek married the French billionaire on Valentine’s Day 2009 in the City Hall of the Sixth Arrondissement in Paris, France — which is owned by the Pinault family. Months later, the couple tied the knot again in a star-studded ceremony in Venice, Italy.

Their daughter was born in Los Angeles in September 2007.

Pinault has three other children: 20-year-old son François and 17-year-old daughter Mathilde from his previous marriage to Dorothée Lepère.

He also is dad to son Augustin James Evangelista, whom he welcomed in 2006 with model Linda Evangelista.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard actress opened up about her marriage to the businessman to reporters at the Harper’s Bazaar 150 Most Fashionable Women celebration in Los Angeles on January 2017.

“I married the right guy,” she said. “That is probably the most important thing. We support each other in everything we do. We want the other one to strive. [It] makes you happy when the other one strives.”

“And you know what, we don’t have a very strong social life, because we really like to spend time together,” she added. “So we do spend a lot of quality time together.”