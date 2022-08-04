Salma Hayek Teases Channing Tatum's Lap Dance in Third 'Magic Mike' Movie

Salma Hayek is counting her blessings. There are a dozen of them, to be exact.

The 55-year-old actress, who recently wrapped filming Magic Mike's Last Dance, the third installment of Channing Tatum's franchise about bumping-and-grinding beefcakes, reflects on the experience in the new issue of PEOPLE.

"Look, I'm not going to complain. On an average day, I had to work with 12 strippers. Not one, not two—12. It was still hard work," she reveals.

As PEOPLE previously reported, the Oscar-nominated Frida star joined the cast of the movie earlier this year when Thandiwe Newton dropped out. "It's the strongest love story, the strongest female character, from beginning to end," Hayek says about her role. "How lucky am I?"

Tatum, 42—who recently revealed that he gives a lap dance in the movie, telling Entertainment Tonight, "that's definitely going to be in the third [movie]"—has incredible moves, says Hayek: "If you thought he could dance [before], you are going to realize you haven't seen anything. His dance skills—he just got better."

As for whether she's the recipient of the intimate dance in question? The actress declines to say.

The past year has been a busy one for Hayek, who stole scenes in last fall's House of Gucci and also produces the Hulu drama Santa Evita which she calls "a thriller about a dead body." The seven-part series, which is now streaming, recounts the strange saga of Argentinian First Lady Eva Perón, whose embalmed remains were stolen after her death from cancer at age 33 in 1952.

Military officers overthrew President Juan Perón in a 1955 coup and took the corpse, which was planned to be displayed publicly, because the First Lady had been so popular and still saw her as a "political threat" even after her death, says Hayek.

"It's about what happened to her once she was dead, all the obsessions with her charisma, with her beauty. All these men are trying to control her, even after her death, when she cannot fight back, by having some ownership of her, of her story or her body," continues Hayek. "It's very poignant."

After completing so many projects, including the upcoming drama Without Blood, directed by Angelina Jolie, Hayek, who has a 14-year-old daughter, Valentina, with her husband, French businessman François-Henri Pinault, 60, is looking forward to rest and relaxation with her loved ones. "I need the ocean, so we're going with the entire family," she says. " I can't wait to be with everyone."