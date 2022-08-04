Salma Hayek Teases Channing Tatum's Lap Dance in Third 'Magic Mike' Movie

The producer of Hulu’s new seven-part drama Santa Evita opens up about working with Tatum in the male stripper movie franchise: ‘His dance skills—he just got better,’ she says

By
Eric Andersson
Eric Andersson

Eric Andersson is a Senior Writer for Movies at PEOPLE and PEOPLE.COM. He has covered the entertainment business for two decades, visiting film and TV sets all over the world and interviewing celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Courteney Cox, Julia Garner, Tony Goldwyn, Sacha Baron Cohen and Josh Duhamel. Before joining the team at PEOPLE, Eric was on staff at TV Guide Magazine and Us Weekly and has contributed to publications including The Wall Street Journal.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 4, 2022 09:00 AM
Salma Hayek Pinault Receives The First-Ever IMDb "Icon" STARmeter Award In Celebration Of IMDbPro's 20th Anniversary
Photo: Tristan Fewings/Getty

Salma Hayek is counting her blessings. There are a dozen of them, to be exact.

The 55-year-old actress, who recently wrapped filming Magic Mike's Last Dance, the third installment of Channing Tatum's franchise about bumping-and-grinding beefcakes, reflects on the experience in the new issue of PEOPLE.

"Look, I'm not going to complain. On an average day, I had to work with 12 strippers. Not one, not two—12. It was still hard work," she reveals.

Salma Hayek/instagram; <a href="https://people.com/tag/channing-tatum/" data-inlink="true">channing tatum</a>;
Salma Hayek/instagram

As PEOPLE previously reported, the Oscar-nominated Frida star joined the cast of the movie earlier this year when Thandiwe Newton dropped out. "It's the strongest love story, the strongest female character, from beginning to end," Hayek says about her role. "How lucky am I?"

RELATED VIDEO: Channing Tatum Teases "Super Bowl of Stripping" in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'

Tatum, 42—who recently revealed that he gives a lap dance in the movie, telling Entertainment Tonight, "that's definitely going to be in the third [movie]"—has incredible moves, says Hayek: "If you thought he could dance [before], you are going to realize you haven't seen anything. His dance skills—he just got better."

As for whether she's the recipient of the intimate dance in question? The actress declines to say.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

The past year has been a busy one for Hayek, who stole scenes in last fall's House of Gucci and also produces the Hulu drama Santa Evita which she calls "a thriller about a dead body." The seven-part series, which is now streaming, recounts the strange saga of Argentinian First Lady Eva Perón, whose embalmed remains were stolen after her death from cancer at age 33 in 1952.

Military officers overthrew President Juan Perón in a 1955 coup and took the corpse, which was planned to be displayed publicly, because the First Lady had been so popular and still saw her as a "political threat" even after her death, says Hayek.

"It's about what happened to her once she was dead, all the obsessions with her charisma, with her beauty. All these men are trying to control her, even after her death, when she cannot fight back, by having some ownership of her, of her story or her body," continues Hayek. "It's very poignant."

After completing so many projects, including the upcoming drama Without Blood, directed by Angelina Jolie, Hayek, who has a 14-year-old daughter, Valentina, with her husband, French businessman François-Henri Pinault, 60, is looking forward to rest and relaxation with her loved ones. "I need the ocean, so we're going with the entire family," she says. " I can't wait to be with everyone."

Related Articles
London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* Tom Cruise, Salma Hayek & husband Francois Henri Pinault are spotted leaving dinner at the AMAZONICO restaurant in Central London. The movie megastar & his famous friends spent 3 hours inside the venue arriving at 8 pm & leaving at 11 pm with a few punters waiting outside to get a glimpse of the celebs. Pictured: Tom Cruise , Salma Hayek & Francois Henri Pinault BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Tom Cruise Grabs Dinner with Salma Hayek and Her Husband François-Henri Pinault in London
Salma Hayek Salsa Dances With Channing Tatum for His Birthday: 'You’re such a Joy to be around' Tout: Can I get a screenshot of the two from this Instagram post? https://www.instagram.com/p/Cc0Z52TlkHs/
Salma Hayek Salsa Dances with Channing Tatum for His Birthday: 'You're Such a Joy to Be Around'
Salma Hayek, Thandie Newton
Salma Hayek Is Replacing Thandiwe Newton in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' , Warner Bros. Says
Thandie Newton
Thandiwe Newton's Husband Ol Parker Seen Without Wedding Ring After She Drops Out of 'Magic Mike 3'
channing tatum
Channing Tatum Sports a Buzz Cut in First Photo from London Set of 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'
MAGIC MIKE XXL, from left: Stephen Boss, Matt Bomer, Kevin Nash, Joe Manganiello, Channing Tatum,
Channing Tatum Teases 'Super Bowl of Stripping' in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' : 'We're Going to Go Off'
THANDIWE newton
Thandiwe Newton Says It's a 'New Day' One Week After Stepping Away from 'Magic Mike 3'
Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum Jokes He's Going 'Natural' with No Waxing for 'Magic Mike 3' : 'It's a New Day'
channing-tatum-magic-mike.jpg
Channing Tatum Says He Wants to Do a ''Grumpy Old Men' Version' of 'Magic Mike' When He's 70
THANDIWE newton
Thandiwe Newton Is in Hospital in the Emergency Room After Injuring Her Foot
Corbin Bleuhigh school musical the musical
Corbin Bleu Says Returning to 'HSM' Franchise 14 Years Later Was an 'Emotional Roller Coaster'
1724238h
Channing Tatum Says He Nearly Turned Down 'Magic Mike 3' Because 'You Have to Starve Yourself'
Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum
Sandra Bullock Jokes She Would Steal Channing Tatum's 'Moment' if She Appeared in Magic Mike 3
1724238h
Channing Tatum Is 'Tapping Back In' to 'Magic Mike 3' : Third Movie to Debut on HBO Max
magic mike xxl
Adam Rodriguez Says 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Will Feature 'New Faces to Fall in Love with'
Matthew McConaughey Magic Mike
Matthew McConaughey Says He's Willing to Appear in 'Magic Mike 3' : 'Channing Tatum, Call Me, Bro!'