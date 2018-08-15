All in the Family! Salma Hayek and Daughter Valentina, 10, Strike a Pose Outside Restaurant

Like mother, like daughter!

Salma Hayek posed with her daughter Valentina, 10, outside of Madeo restaurant in West Hollywood, California on Tuesday night. The duo was accompanied by Hayek’s husband, François-Henri Pinault, and two of Valentina’s young friends.

The actress, 51, wore a black dress and a black hat as she playfully posed for cameras alongside her daughter, who wore a bright green sweater, bell-bottom jeans and pink flip-flops.

Hayek welcomed their daughter in September 2007. She married Pinault two years later on Valentine’s Day 2009 in Paris.

The actress is not one to shy away from the camera. Hayek recently shared a stunning photo of herself in a black bikini while on vacation in which she showed off her beach-toned body.

She also embraced her natural beauty in a makeup-free selfie she shared on Instagram last week, with the caption, “#nofilter #noretouching.”

Salma Hayek with daughter Valentina (in green) and three friends MEGA

Hayek made headlines in December when she wrote an emotional op-ed for The New York Times in which she claimed Harvey Weinstein threatened to kill her when she refused his sexual advances.

She also said Weinstein, now 65, demanded the actress do a sex scene with another woman with full-frontal nudity, a request she said led to her having a “nervous breakdown” on set.

In a statement to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for Weinstein previously denied “all of the sexual allegations as portrayed by Salma” — though he did admit to “boorish behavior.”

The op-ed became one of the Times’ most read stories of 2017. “Many people said they were moved by it,” Hayek told The Wrap. “I was quite shocked.”

“It was not what I expected,” Hayek told The Wrap. “I never thought that one article in the New York Times would be one of the most read stories of the year. It was huge.”