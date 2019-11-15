Salma Hayek Shares Throwback Video of Herself Dancing in a Bikini Top: 'When I Was Skinny'

Salma Hayek is having some fun on Instagram.

The actress posted a throwback to her in the 2004 thriller After the Sunset, joking about how it’s from “when I was skinny.”

Hayek, now 53, is wearing just a black bikini top and a hip-hugging black miniskirt as she dances around a nightclub, with her impressive abs in full display in the clip. The scene also features her costar Pierce Brosnan, who played her love interest in the film.

The post caught the actor’s attention, who dropped by her comments section to leave a compliment for the actress.

“Yer still a slip of lass,” the Irish actor, 63, wrote.

Since filming the movie, Hayek has welcomed daughter Valentina Paloma in 2007 with husband François-Henri Pinault. The two announced their engagement earlier that year and later married on Valentine’s day in 2009 in Paris, where the family now lives.

Hayek often shares snaps showing off her impressive figure on Instagram, including this summer when she posted a series of photos where she’s wearing a mauve-colored bathing suit, which showed off plenty of cleavage, as she lay on the beach with her eyes closed.

While lounging on her back in the sand, Hayek let the ocean waves crash over her entire body except for her face.

In the final Instagram shot, however, Hayek succumbed to the waves and put her face underneath the water for a moment as the waves tumbled over her and headed toward the shore.

“Sometimes you just need to surrender and let the waters move and embrace you,” the Grown Ups actress wrote, before translating her caption in Spanish. “A veces hay que dejarse ir y dejar que las aguas te muevan y te abracen. #waves”