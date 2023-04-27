Salma Hayek Shares Shirtless Channing Tatum Photo for 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Costar's Birthday

Salma Hayek is celebrating her Magic Mike's Last Dance costar Channing Tatum's birthday with quite the memorable photo.

As Hayek, 56, wished Tatum, now 43, a happy birthday on Wednesday, she shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the pair from the production of the most recent Magic Mike movie that shows the actor stripped down to his underwear in a dressing room.

"Those of us who didn't work out daily, kept their clothes on. Feliz cumpleaños @channingtatum #magicmike," Hayek wrote in the caption to her photo, which shows both her and a muscly Tatum posing for the camera.

Her Eternals costar Kumail Nanjiani chimed in with a comment on Hayek's post, jokingly writing of Tatum: "He's holding his breath so hard he's gonna pass out and hit his head."

Hayek notably stepped in to join Magic Mike's Last Dance's cast in April 2022 after Thandiwe Newton dropped out of her role in the movie. The actress costars as Maxandra Mendoza, a socialite who strikes up a romance with series lead Mike Lane (Tatum) and convinces the former stripper to help her produce an epic stage show in London.

The actress gushed about her time working on the third Magic Mike film with costar Tatum and director Steven Soderbergh while speaking with PEOPLE back in August.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum. Alexander Tamargo/Getty

"Look, I'm not going to complain. On an average day, I had to work with 12 strippers. Not one, not two—12. It was still hard work," she said about the movie's production at the time.

The costars shared a buzzy lap dance scene in the movie's opening act, as Hayek's character pays a retired Mike for a dance at the beginning of the movie, spawning the pair's romance.

"If you thought he could dance [before], you are going to realize you haven't seen anything. His dance skills—he just got better," the actress told PEOPLE back in August, gushing about Tatum's dancing abilities.

RELATED VIDEO: Salma Hayek Grabs Late-Night Snack with Oscars Dress Unzipped: 'Expectation Vs. Reality'

The pair grew close during filming for the movie, with Tatum telling PEOPLE at the movie's Miami premiere in January that he and Hayek are "besties."

"I have emotions in the film, and Salma and I talk about everything," Tatum said of their friendship at the time. He added at the time that Magic Mike's Last Dance centered around "what a movie wants."

"Among other things, this movie is about what a woman wants," the actor told PEOPLE at the time. "Salma and I have a dialogue with each other. We both ask, 'Who do I want to be now?' and 'What do I do now?' You'll see in this film that Salma and I have beautiful moments."

Magic Mike's Last Dance is streaming now.