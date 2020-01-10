Salma Hayek Reveals She Was Attacked by Her Monkey Costar in Frida and She Was 'Severely Injured'

Salma Hayek knows all too well why they say never work with children or animals.

The star revealed on Friday that she was injured by a monkey while the filming of her 2002 film Frida.

The actress, 53, shared her less than pleasant animal interaction as she looked back at some of her iconic looks for Vogue in a video released ahead of her new movie Like a Boss.

Discussing a stunning Vogue photoshoot she did at the time, Hayek explained while she and the monkey looked great together in the magazine, on the Frida set it was a different story.

“This next one is 2002 when I did Frida and this was in Vogue and I was very proud to be part of Vogue for the first time in my life,” Hayek said in the video. “This monkey, who was named Tyson, actually attacked me during the filming of Frida and I was really severely injured.”

She continued, “But I was brave enough to let him come back and work again in the movie and then I still did a photoshoot with him for Vogue afterward.”

Image zoom Salma Hayek with Tyson

“I was really hoping he wouldn’t go for my face,” she joked.

Hayek played the famous Mexican painter, Frida Kahlo, in the film and was nominated for an Oscar in 2003 for her performance. Kahlo had two pet spider monkeys, with one being a gift from her husband, the painter Diego Rivera.

RELATED: Salma Hayek Says Her ‘Big Butt’ Split Her 2003 Oscars Gown – So Renée Zellweger Loaned Her One

The actress is now starring in the comedy film Like a Boss opposite Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne as a demanding beauty industry titan who offers to buy out a small beauty business.

Hayek joked that her 12-year-old daughter Valentina was “embarrassed” by her role in the comedy.

“I think she’s embarrassed but she loves Tiffany so much,” Hayek told PeopleTV at the movie’s premiere. “They’re very good together that I am forgiven for the embarrassment.”

Like a Boss is in theaters today.