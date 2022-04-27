Salma Hayek Salsa Dances with Channing Tatum for His Birthday: 'You're Such a Joy to Be Around'

Salma Hayek Salsa Dances With Channing Tatum for His Birthday: 'You’re such a Joy to be around' Tout: Can I get a screenshot of the two from this Instagram post? https://www.instagram.com/p/Cc0Z52TlkHs

Salma Hayek Salsa Dances With Channing Tatum for His Birthday: 'You’re such a Joy to be around' Tout: Can I get a screenshot of the two from this Instagram post? https://www.instagram.com/p/Cc0Z52TlkHs

Channing Tatum is having quite the birthday celebration!

On Tuesday, Salma Hayek — who recently replaced Thandiwe Newton in Magic Mike's Last Dance, starring Tatum — paid tribute to the actor on Instagram by posting a short video of them dancing at what appeared to be a small party thrown in his honor.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy Birthday Channing!!!! You're such a Joy to be around ✨🤩💃🏻🕺🏻🎈🙏🏼. Feliz cumpleaños @channingtatum 🎂," Hayek, 55, captioned the post.

In the clip, the Eternals actress salsa danced alongside her Magic Mike's Last Dance costar, who turned 42 on Tuesday and donned a small pink birthday hat on his big day.

Hayek wore a short-sleeve orange floral dress in the video, which she paired with a bright orange cropped sweater. Tatum kept his look casual with a blue sweatshirt and a pair of black sweatpants.

The pair swayed to the music before Tatum twirled Hayek in for a hug at the end of the video. "Happy birthday," she can be heard telling the actor.

Hayek joined the Warner Bros. film earlier this month as a replacement for Newton, 49, after the Westworld actress dropped out of the film due to personal reasons.

"Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures' Magic Mike's Last Dance to deal with family matters," a Warner Bros. spokesperson said at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this week, Newton praised Hayek for her role in 2017's Beatriz at Dinner. "For me, no finer performance, no finer film, about the real questions we need to be asking," Newton said on her Instagram Story. She tagged Hayek saying, "I love you."

Production of the final movie in the trilogy is already underway, and Hayek already began filming in Newton's former role in London.

RELATED VIDEO: Channing Tatum Teases "Super Bowl of Stripping" in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'

In February, Tatum revealed on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show that he almost turned down the opportunity to star in the final film in the Magic Mike franchise because he was unsure if he wanted to commit to the strict workout and diet regiment in order to have his body in shape for the movie.

"That might be the reason why I didn't want to do a third one. Because I have to look like that," Tatum told host Kelly Clarkson while looking at a shirtless photo of him from Magic Mike XXL, which premiered in 2015.