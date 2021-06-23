Salma Hayek Reveals Secret to 12-Year Marriage: 'We've Never Said Anything Nasty to Each Other'
Actress Salma Hayek appears virtually on Wednesday's Red Table Talk and discusses her 12-year marriage to husband François-Henri Pinault
Salma Hayek's simple marriage secret? Kindness!
The actress appeared virtually on Wednesday's episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk and discussed her 12-year marriage to husband François-Henri Pinault, revealing that their strategy is always to focus on problems as opposed to pointing fingers.
"When there is conflict, we put all the energy in solving the problem - never finding who to blame or, 'You should have done this or that.' No," said Hayek, 54. "All our energy goes into, 'How do we solve this?' "
Because of their approach, "We've never said anything nasty to each other," she added. "No resentment."
Hayek married Pinault on Valentine's Day in 2009 inside the City Hall of the Sixth Arrondissement in central Paris. The couple share 13-year-old daughter Valentina, while Pinault is also a father to three children from previous relationships.
Last month, the Eternals actress shared a loved-up snapshot of herself and Pinault to mark her longtime beau's 59th birthday.
The photo depicted Hayek giving her husband - who is the CEO of luxury fashion group Kering and president of the holding company Groupe Artémis - a smooch from behind as he smiled and held her hand.
"Joyeux anniversaire mon Amour - Feliz cumpleaños mi Amor - Happy birthday my love ♥️," wrote Hayek in her Instagram post, expressing the sentiment in French, Spanish and English.
Hayek talked about parenting on Red Table Talk, too, sharing that Valentina speaks Spanish, English and French - and "understands a lot of Italian [and] Portuguese." Hayek is also trying to get her to pick up on Chinese.
As for what it's like to parent a teenager, "I've been learning to get out of the way … to let them be who they are," Hayek said. "To give them the chance to take the chance to be unique. And that is not easy. And when you give them a voice, the first person they use it [on] is you."
"Empowerment," the Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard actress added, "also comes with understanding boundaries. Good mothers are always gonna wonder, 'Am I doing the right thing? Did I do the right thing?' Always, because we care. And because we want to be our very best for you."
"Sometimes when your children go away - 'cause I have stepchildren that are older - there's such a void that you really don't know who you are anymore," Hayek continued. "There is a sense not only of loss - it's like, 'Who am I without them? What is my family now?' "
Catch Hayek's full episode of Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch.