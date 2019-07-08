Salma Hayek Remembers Her Onscreen Son Cameron Boyce: 'His Joy Will Live in Our Hearts Forever'

Salma Hayek honored her late costar Cameron Boyce in a touching Instagram tribute on Sunday.

The actress, 52, shared photos of herself and Boyce, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 20. The two actors costarred together in the 2010 Adam Sandler film Grown Ups and its 2013 sequel Grown Ups 2.

“I had the privilege to play Cameron’s mother in #grownups1 and 2 and we stayed in touch through the years,” Hayek wrote in the caption. “He was spirited, talented, kind, generous, funny and a shining light.”

“His joy will live in our hearts forever as he goes on dancing and shining elsewhere,” she continued. “My heart goes to his lovely family. @thecameronboyce.”

A family spokesperson confirmed his death in a statement obtained by PEOPLE, saying, “It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” adding the actor’s death was due to “an ongoing medical condition.”

“He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him,” the family spokesperson said. “We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

Image zoom Cameron Boyce and Salma Hayek Steve Granitz/WireImage

Boyce was best known for his roles in the Disney Channel franchise Descendants and the TV series Jessie.

Descendants 3, the upcoming installment of the hit franchise, has yet to be released. Boyce was also set to act in Mrs. Fletcher, a new HBO show starring Kathryn Hahn, according to his Disney bio.