Salma Hayek Praises Lady Gaga's Performance in House of Gucci: 'She Is Extraordinary'

Salma Hayek can't stop gushing about her House of Gucci costar Lady Gaga.

In the latest cover story for Variety, Hayek, 54, spoke about working with the singer, 35, on the upcoming biographical crime film.

"We were talking on the phone and she was already Patrizia," Hayek said of getting to know Gaga before filming took place in Italy. "Her accent was perfect."

The "Bad Romance" singer portrays Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, who was the head of the Gucci fashion house at the time before Patrizia hired a hitman to murder him in 1995.

"I think we had a lot of fun reliving scenes that are not even in the movie and she is the ultimate professional, and I could not wait to get on that set," Hayek said. "We really couldn't wait to get on the set and just do it and do it together and play off of each other."

Hayek, who portrays Pina Auriemma, a close confidante of Patrizia, told Variety Gaga "is incredibly talented, incredibly smart."

"And she has on top of all that, extra abilities that not every brilliant actor has, which is she's good with the accent," Hayek said. "Of course, she has an amazing ear. She is extraordinary improvising, and not everybody has that. She really embodies the character."

Lady Gaga Lady Gaga filming House of Gucci in Italy | Credit: Marco Piraccini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

She added, "Her level of commitment — I've only seen maybe once or twice somebody commit to a character like she does. And she's also a great team player."

Hayek also revealed she enjoyed the famous Italian cuisine while shooting the film.

"I was in Italy and it was like a dream come true," she said. "You're in Rome and you're in a movie and it's the rounder you are, the better it is for your character. That to me was nirvana."

Hayek continued, "I swear I would order with a smile on my face: 'I'll have the pasta again.' I love pasta. And it would come and it would be like guilt-free and — Oh, my God — it was delicious."

Gaga wrapped filming on House of Gucci earlier this month, sharing a photo of herself pounding fists with director Ridley Scott on Instagram.

"That's a wrap, Rid," Gaga wrote alongside the post, adding the hashtag, "#HouseOfGucci."

The film, which also stars Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jack Huston, Reeve Carney and Jeremy Irons, is based on the novel The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed by Sara Gay Forden.

Maurizio and Patrizia married in 1973 and in May 1985, the businessman left his wife for a younger woman after 12 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 1991. Then in 1995, Maurizio was shot and killed by a hitman Patrizia hired on the steps outside his office in Milan.