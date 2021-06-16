Salma Hayek Practiced Cursing Before Filming Scenes with Samuel L. Jackson: 'Quite Intimidating'

Salma Hayek said it was "fun" but intimidating shooting foul-mouthed scenes in Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard with Samuel L. Jackson, who's known for delivering expletives on the big screen

Salma Hayek made sure she could nail her f-bombs before sharing the screen with Samuel L. Jackson.

While appearing on The Tonight Show Tuesday, the Oscar-nominated actress, 54, said that she had to practice delivering swear words for the new movie Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard since she would be scene partners with Jackson, who's known to tackle foul-mouthed movie dialogue.

"It's fun, but it was very intimidating at the beginning," she told host Jimmy Fallon of having expletive-filled exchanges with Jackson, 72. "I was like Robert De Niro in Taxi Driver in front of the mirror practicing my 'mother-,' " she added, gesturing in place of saying the full curse word, "because I had to say it in front of him a lot of times and it's quite intimidating."

Fallon also asked whether all the swearing "rubbed off on the real Salma Hayek," to which the star answered, "Completely."

"I have to be very careful, because I still have a little bit of [my character] Sonia that comes out here and there," she explained, adding of her 13-year-old child Valentina, "My daughter, one time I was- she just went 'Mom!' and I went, 'Oh, it was not me. It was Sonia.' Now I use it every time I say something I shouldn't say."

Ryan Reynolds (left) as ’Michael Bryce,’ Salma Hayek as ’Sonia Kincaid,’ and Samuel L Jackson (right) as ’Darius Kincaid’ in THE HITMAN’S WIFE’S BODYGUARD. Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek and Samuel L. Jackson in Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard | Credit: David Appleby

Jackson previously explained how saying swear words helped him cope with a childhood stutter, years before delivering well-timed cusses would make him famous on the big screen. He said on The Howard Stern Show back in 2016 that he was bullied "to the point that I stopped speaking for almost a year in school."

For some reason, Jackson said the word "motherf----- helps him control the speech impediment. "I have no idea [how] but it just does," he said with a laugh. "It clicks a switch that stops the 'd-d-d b-b-b,' because me, I stuttered really, really, really badly for a long time."