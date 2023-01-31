Salma Hayek Pinault on Why She's Using Her Full Married Name Now: 'Everybody Refused to Say It'

Salma Hayek Pinault wants people to use her full name.

When asked on Jimmy Kimmel Live! about why she decided to add Pinault to her name, the Eternals actress, 56, replied that she's always had the moniker since marrying Kering CEO François-Henri Pinault, 60, but she's still being referred to by her maiden name.

"I've always had the name, but everybody refused to say it," Hayek Pinault said. "My publicists are now saying okay – because they don't even put it sometimes in the movies and like, 'Why didn't you put her full name? Oh, we forgot. Sorry, it's been printed.'"

Jimmy Kimmel also asked if the sexy scenes on her latest film Magic Mike's Last Dance — particularly a steamy preview clip for the movie where Channing Tatum dances and grinds on the actress — affected her husband, adding, "because I don't know what I'd think if I saw my wife in that scenario."

Hayek Pinault simply responded: "He gets the same, but even better without the clothes."

Hayek Pinault and her husband have been together for over 15 years. The couple began dating in 2006, welcomed daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault in 2007 and got married just two years later on Valentine's Day 2009 in Paris.

When asked about the secret to her long marriage in 2017 at Harper's BAZAAR's 150 Most Fashionable Women celebration, Hayek Pinault said, "I married the right guy."

"That is probably the most important thing," she added. "We support each other in everything we do. We want the other one to strive. Makes you happy when the other one strives. And you know what, we don't have a very strong social life, because we really like to spend time together. So we do spend a lot of quality time together."

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault in November. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The actress said last month on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast that she relished her role in Magic Mike's final installment and the chance to star opposite lead Tatum.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

"It's a dream come true for me to work with [director Steven Soderbergh] and Channing, who cannot be nicer and cooler, you know?" Hayek Pinault said. "He's amazing. And we really got along well. It was a really fun job, and really, I think I made some good friends in that one."

She added that her "day at the office," which included observing 12 shirtless dancers do their thing, "was amazing and mesmerizing every day for a couple of weeks."

Magic Mike's Last Dance releases in theaters on Feb. 10.