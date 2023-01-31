Salma Hayek Pinault on Why She's Using Her Full Married Name Now: 'Everybody Refused to Say It'

"I've always had the name, but everybody refused to say it," she told Jimmy Fallon

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on January 31, 2023 03:48 PM
Selma Hayek Pinault, using married name
Photo: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Salma Hayek Pinault wants people to use her full name.

When asked on Jimmy Kimmel Live! about why she decided to add Pinault to her name, the Eternals actress, 56, replied that she's always had the moniker since marrying Kering CEO François-Henri Pinault, 60, but she's still being referred to by her maiden name.

"I've always had the name, but everybody refused to say it," Hayek Pinault said. "My publicists are now saying okay – because they don't even put it sometimes in the movies and like, 'Why didn't you put her full name? Oh, we forgot. Sorry, it's been printed.'"

Jimmy Kimmel also asked if the sexy scenes on her latest film Magic Mike's Last Dance — particularly a steamy preview clip for the movie where Channing Tatum dances and grinds on the actress — affected her husband, adding, "because I don't know what I'd think if I saw my wife in that scenario."

Hayek Pinault simply responded: "He gets the same, but even better without the clothes."

Hayek Pinault and her husband have been together for over 15 years. The couple began dating in 2006, welcomed daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault in 2007 and got married just two years later on Valentine's Day 2009 in Paris.

When asked about the secret to her long marriage in 2017 at Harper's BAZAAR's 150 Most Fashionable Women celebration, Hayek Pinault said, "I married the right guy."

"That is probably the most important thing," she added. "We support each other in everything we do. We want the other one to strive. Makes you happy when the other one strives. And you know what, we don't have a very strong social life, because we really like to spend time together. So we do spend a lot of quality time together."

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault
Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault in November. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The actress said last month on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast that she relished her role in Magic Mike's final installment and the chance to star opposite lead Tatum.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

"It's a dream come true for me to work with [director Steven Soderbergh] and Channing, who cannot be nicer and cooler, you know?" Hayek Pinault said. "He's amazing. And we really got along well. It was a really fun job, and really, I think I made some good friends in that one."

She added that her "day at the office," which included observing 12 shirtless dancers do their thing, "was amazing and mesmerizing every day for a couple of weeks."

Magic Mike's Last Dance releases in theaters on Feb. 10.

Related Articles
Salma Hayek Warner Bros. Pictures presents MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DANCE World Premiere
Salma Hayek Exposes Undergarments in Sheer Fishnet Gown at 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Premiere
Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum attend the "Magic Mike's Last Dance" World Premiere on January 25, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Channing Tatum Raves About His Relationship with 'Magic Mike 3' Costar Salma Hayek: 'We Are Besties'
Channing Tatum, Ghost
Channing Tatum Says He's Planning a Remake of 'Ghost' : 'We're Going to Do Something Different'
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 16: Salma Hayek attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards in association with BOSS drinks reception at The Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park on November 16, 2022 in London, England.
Salma Hayek Jokes That Her 'Day at the Office' on the 'Magic Mike' Set was 'Amazing and Mesmerizing'
Channing Tatum and daughter Everly
Channing Tatum Says He Will Tell His Daughter He Was Stripper 'When She's Old Enough' 
Actors Channing Tatum and his wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum attend the European Premiere of "Magic Mike XXL" at Vue West End on June 30, 2015 in London, England.
Channing Tatum Says His Divorce from Jenna Dewan Was 'Super Scary and Terrifying' at First
Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault arrive at the LACMA 2015 Art+Film Gala Honoring James Turrell And Alejandro G Inarritu, Presented By Gucci at LACMA on November 7, 2015 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Salma Hayek's Husband? All About François-Henri Pinault
Jenna Dewan and Everly
All About Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's Daughter Everly
Salma Hayek Pinault, Valentina Paloma Pinault, and Francois-Henri Pinault attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Salma Hayek Pinault on November 19, 2021
Salma Hayek Says She Keeps Her Kids 'Humble' at Christmas with 'Meaningful' and 'Silly' Gifts
Salma Hayek Feels Channing Tatum's Abs in Magic Mike's Last Dance First Look
Channing Tatum Bares His Abs (Again) in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' First Trailer
Channing Tatum on the Febuary 2023 issue of Vanity Fair
Channing Tatum Says He Doesn't Know If He'll Ever Remarry: 'Relationships Are Hard for Me'
Salma Hayek Feels Channing Tatum's Abs in Magic Mike's Last Dance First Look
Salma Hayek Says Lap Dance Performance with Channing Tatum in 'Magic Mike 3' Was 'Physically Challenging'
Magic Mike - Channing Tatum
Everything to Know About 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'
Salma Hayek Feels Channing Tatum's Abs in Magic Mike's Last Dance First Look
Salma Hayek Feels Channing Tatum's Abs in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Photo: 'Tease of What's to Come'
Salma Hayek and Valentina Paloma Pinault arrive at the Premiere of Marvel Studios' Eternals on October 18, 2021 in Hollywood, California
All About Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault
Channing Tatum; Stephen tWitch Boss
Channing Tatum Says There's 'No Words' to Process Death of 'Magic Mike' Costar Stephen 'tWitch' Boss