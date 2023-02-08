Salma Hayek Pinault Had the 'Magic Mike' Strippers Over to Her Home: 'My Husband Is Not a Jealous Man'

Salma Hayek Pinault hit it off with her Magic Mike stripper costars.

The actress stars as Maxandra Mendoza in Magic Mike's Last Dance, a wealthy socialite who, mid-divorce, sets out to create a liberating stage show (filled with stripping, of course) in a stuffy London theatre. Maxandra enlists the expertise of Channing Tatum's "Magic" Mike Lane after a chance meeting in Miami, and he assembles a crew of innovative dancers to pull off the steamy spectacle.

Hayek Pinault, 56, tells PEOPLE she became good friends with her cast mates who play the various strippers — and, eventually, so did her husband French businessman François-Henri Pinault.

"My husband is not a jealous man," she says. "I used to call him all the time [from set] and say, 'Oh my God, I feel so bad,' because I had this predisposition about how the guys, the strippers were going to be. But they're not. They're lovely. They're such great guys. And [my husband] goes, 'Oh God, you're becoming best friends with the strippers, aren't you?' And I said, 'Yes!' "

"And then he came a couple of times to the set. There was especially one who would come and ask him advice for business. He spoke French and he knew everything about François. He says, 'I'm a big fan.' He reacted more to François than to me!"

Hayek Pinault adds, "By the end of the movie they all came to the house. They were all hanging out with me. Then François was saying, 'You're right, they're adorable, they're lovely.' "

Hayek Pinault also says that working with costar Tatum, 42, was a delight: She "found him to be a real gentleman."

"He's like a Southern gentleman and he cares about that. Because he's so cool and goofy and funny. He can be that. Or he can also be very smart and intense and focused," says Hayek Pinault. "He's always kind. ... And I told him, I said, 'Your mom taught you well.' I think that normally comes, most of the times, from the mother. I think that is true."

She adds, "He's very respectful and he's very thoughtful."

The actress and Pinault, 60, began dating in 2006 and welcomed their daughter, Valentina, now 15, the following year. They wed in Paris in 2009 and nine years later, Pinault surprised the Oscar nominee with a surprise vow renewal in Bora Bora.

Hayek Pinault explains to PEOPLE that she is "huge on" celebrating Valentine's Day each year.

"The first time I married my husband — because we've been married four times and never been divorced — was on Valentine's Day. My daughter's name is Valentina," she says, adding, "It's the day of love all over the world. But, at least in Mexico, it's also the day of friendship, so boy, am I busy on Valentine's Day."

Magic Mike's Last Dance is in theaters Feb. 10