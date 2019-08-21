Salma Hayek Lounges on the Sand in Sexy Swimsuit While Letting the Ocean 'Embrace' Her

Salma Hayek is becoming one with the ocean.

On Tuesday, the actress, 52, shared several sexy snaps of herself wearing a mauve-colored bathing suit, which showed off plenty of cleavage, as she lay on the beach with her eyes closed.

While lounging on her back in the sand, Hayek let the ocean waves crash over her entire body except for her face.

In the final Instagram shot, however, Hayek succumbed to the waves and put her face underneath the water for a moment as the waves tumbled over her and headed toward the shore.

“Sometimes you just need to surrender and let the waters move and embrace you,” the Grown Ups actress wrote, before translating her caption in Spanish. “A veces hay que dejarse ir y dejar que las aguas te muevan y te abracen. #waves”

Fans of the star might notice the ocean shots look similar to ones she’s previously posted in the last few months.

In January, Hayek shared a video of herself floating in the water, with her ears underneath the surface and her eyes closed, as she moved her arms up and down with the movement of the ocean.

Like her most recent post, Hayek showed off her curves in an uber-sexy $246 Melissa Odabash leopard cut out one-piece suit.

“Listening to the song of water 🌊. Escuchando la canción Del Mar. #meditation #ocean #mar,” she captioned the sexy shot.

The smiling actress was also captured in the same pose earlier this month — but this time, she appeared to be in a pool instead of beachside.

“#water #agua,” she wrote beside the relaxing photo.

Besides enjoying the water over the past few months, Hayek also has been proudly showing off her body in revealing swimsuits.

Right before the new year, the actress posted a series of sexy swimsuit pictures, which featured her rocking a black low-cut one-piece bathing suit as she enjoyed the clear waters, sands, and nearby forests.

Weeks later, she looked back on her tropical getaway and shared a glamorous photograph from the vacation that showed off her impressive figure in the leopard suit she was featured wearing in her floating video.

“Dressing for freezing London makes me crave some beach glam 🏖,” she captioned the image.

The actress has been candid about her efforts to stay in spectacular shape into her 50s, as well as the challenges she’s experienced with the aging process.

In a 2017 interview with The Edit, she said it can be tempting to let go a bit, but she wants to remain attractive for her billionaire fashion-magnate husband François-Henri Pinault.

“I will sometimes say, ‘I am 50 years old! Why do I have to look good? I already got my guy!'” she said. “But then, I don’t want to lose the guy, either.”

In the same interview, she revealed that her eyesight has worsened as she has gotten older. “The worst part of the aging process has been my eyes. I’m such a visual person and (now) I cannot read without depending on glasses. … It has been really, really sad. The eyes, for me, that’s worse than the menopause.”

Confidence in your body is something that everybody deals with whenever they turn another year older and Hayek has learned how to deal with the good and the bad of it.

“I think it depends on the day. For everybody, I think there are some days you say, ‘This is it!’ And you love it. Then there are days when you go, ‘This cannot be it!’ You know? Or ‘Is this really it?'” she said.