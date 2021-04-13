The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, a sequel to the 2017 action hit, is set for a June 16 release

Salma Hayek Joins Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson in Trailer for The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

Salma Hayek is bringing Ryan Reynolds back into the game in the first trailer for The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard.

The preview for the action sequel to the 2017 movie The Hitman's Bodyguard released on Tuesday, with Hayek and Reynolds teaming up to rescue Samuel L. Jackson, who Reynolds' character has a complicated relationship with.

The trailer picks up four years after the events of the first movie, with Reynolds' Michael Bryce seemingly being praised for being a good bodyguard to Jackson's hitman Darius Kincaid. But the problem is the scene is just a nightmare, and Bryce is instructed by his therapist to take a break from being a bodyguard.

"I'm officially on sabbatical and, to be honest, I don't know why I didn't do this sooner," Bryce says while at a peaceful beach resort. "It's as if the world's been waiting for me to make this change. For the first time, I'm starting to imagine a life without body guarding."

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Image zoom Credit: David Appleby

But the scene is quickly interrupted by a ransacking gun fight in which Hayek's Sonia, Kincaid's wife, rips Bryce away to recruit him to rescue her husband.

The rest of the trailer sees the three reluctantly work together to once again keep Kincaid alive.

The sequel also stars Antonio Banderas, Morgan Freeman, Richard E. Grant and Frank Grillo.