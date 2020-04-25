Salma Hayek Pinault Posts Sweet Tribute to Her Husband on 14th Anniversary of First Meeting

Image zoom Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Salma Hayek and her husband François-Henri Pinault are celebrating 14 years together.

Hayek Pinault, 53, posted a tribute to Pinault on Instagram Saturday, marking the anniversary of the day the pair first met.

“Today 14 years ago I met my soul mate,” she wrote alongside several photos of the couple dancing. “After the test of time and even the test of the quarantine I feel very blessed that I’ve found you, and the more I discover you the more my love grows. Happy anniversary Mi Amor.”

The actress, who also wrote the note in Spanish and Pinault’s native French, and Pinault, 57, tied the knot in 2009 and share 12-year-old daughter Valentina Paloma.

Last year, Hayek Pinault opened about the skepticism surrounding her marriage to Pinault, who is a French billionaire worth an estimated $7 billion and in charge of the Kering conglomerate, which oversees high-profile fashion brands like Gucci and Yves Saint-Laurent.

“A lot of people are very shocked that I married who I married,” she told Town & Country in March 2019. “And some people are even intimidated now by me. But it’s another way of showing racism. They can’t believe this Mexican ended up in the life that she has, and they’re uncomfortable around me.”

Image zoom Francois-Henri Pinault, Valentina Paloma Pinault and Salma Hayek Pinault

Hayek Pinault also explained why she chooses to keep the details of their relationship private.

“[Pinault] is the best husband in the world,” she said. “I get to be who I am with him, and I don’t feel that somebody tries to limit me. I’m not going to tell you [how we met]. It’s such a romantic, amazing story, but it is mine. I don’t want to vulgarize it by making it into a story to make myself interesting.”

Nearly two years ago, the couple renewed their vows while on vacation in Bora Bora. At the time, Hayek Pinault shared photos of her in a red dress, carrying a bouquet and walking down the aisle alongside Pinault.

“The summer is coming to an end and my best moment was when my husband surprised me with a vow renewal – it was not what I would have chosen to wear to my wedding but I was told I was going to the spa! #luckyinlove #wedding,” she wrote on Instagram in 2018.