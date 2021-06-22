RTT: Salma Hayek Hilariously Recalls Losing Matrix Role After Failing 'Physical Test' - 'I'm Lazy'

Salma Hayek recalls losing out on a role in the Matrix franchise in the latest episode of Red Table Talk

Salma Hayek was outdone by Jada Pinkett Smith when they were both auditioning for a role in Matrix.

Hayek is the latest guest to stop by Jada Pinkett Smith's wildly successful Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk. Appearing virtually, Hayek, 54, told the hilarious story of how she first met Pinkett Smith, 49, while they were auditioning for the Matrix franchise.

After countless tests, Hayek ended up going against Pinkett Smith in a fitness evaluation for the action films.

"We had jumped through many hurdles and screen testing and many auditions, and they brought these stunt coordinators from Asia and it was the physical test," Hayek recalls in a clip from Wednesday's episode, exclusive to PEOPLE. "Now, I'm flexible, I'm agile - but I'm lazy. I never really went to the gym."

"They said to me, 'You have to run!' I go, 'To where?!' 'Around, you have to run around,' " Hayek recalls the coordinators telling her. "I couldn't even go around the room once, I was like [panting]."

Hayek then recounts how Pinkett Smith auditioned and blew her out of the water, much to the delight of Pinkett Smith and her co-hosts, mom Adrienne and daughter Willow, who laugh hysterically as Hayek tells the story.

"In comes Jada. Mean, lean, sexy machine," Hayek says. "Oh my god, she was so good! It was so embarrassing. She was so fit, she was so focused, she was so disciplined, she was so capable, she was so gracious."

"And I just looked at this woman and I thought to myself, 'That's who I wanna be when I grow up,' " Hayek wraps up as Pinkett Smith is nearly in tears from laughter.

Pinkett Smith was eventually cast as Captain Niobe in The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolution, and she's set to reprise her role in the upcoming Matrix 4.