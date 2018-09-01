Salma Hayek Cozies Up to Husband Francois-Henri Pinault in Italy After Renewing Their Vows

Salma Hayek is living her best life with husband Francois-Henri Pinault!

The 51-year-old actress and her French beau enjoyed a romantic boat ride during the 75th Venice Film Festival Friday. Hayek was spotted sweetly wrapping her arms around Pinault, 56, as the two admired the city’s beauty.

For the day on the town, The Hitman’s Bodyguard star wore a black blouse paired with a colorful floral skirt. She styled her signature brunette tresses in loose waves.

Meanwhile, Pinault opted for a white button-down paired with a navy blue blazer and shades.

Their Venice outing comes just days after Hayek revealed Pinault surprised her with a vow renewal.

Salma Hayek and Francois Henri Pinault

“The summer is coming to an end and my best moment was when my husband surprised me with a vow renewal- it was not what I would have chosen to wear to my wedding but I was told I was going to the spa!” Hayek wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

For the big day, Hayek wore a red gown and carried a bouquet of white flowers.

The Instagram also shows Hayek and Pinault in matching flower wreaths after they were given a second certificate of marriage.

Hayek married Pinault on Valentine’s Day in 2009 in the City Hall of the Sixth Arrondissement in central Paris.

Salma Hayek and Francois Henri Pinault Jacopo Raule/GC Images

The couple share 10-year-old daughter Valentina.

Pinault is also father to son François, 20, and daughter Mathilde, 17, with ex-wife Dorothée Lepère as well as son Augustin James Evangelista with model Linda Evangelista.

Last year, Hayek opened up about their relationship, telling Harper’s Bazaar she “married the right guy.”

“That is probably the most important thing. We support each other in everything we do. We want the other one to strive. [It] makes you happy when the other one strives,” Hayek told the outlet.

“And you know what, we don’t have a very strong social life, because we really like to spend time together. So we do spend a lot of quality time together,” she added.