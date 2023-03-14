Salma Hayek's Daughter Valentina Pinault Wears Mom's Dress from 1997 to the 2023 Oscars

Salma Hayek's daughter Valentina Pinault revived a dress from her mom's closet for the 2023 Oscars red carpet that was first worn 10 years before she was born!

and Zizi Strater
Published on March 14, 2023 02:19 PM
Salma Hayek Pinault and Valentina Paloma Pinault
Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty, Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Salma Hayek's daughter made quite the tribute to her mom on the 2023 Oscars red carpet.

Valentina Paloma Pinault, 15, walked the red carpet on Hollywood's biggest night in a dress her famous mom first wore in 1997.

The vintage, strapless red Isaac Mizrahi gown was originally worn by Hayek, who presented at this year's award show, when she attended the Fire and Ice Ball 10 years before her daughter was born.

Salma Hayek Eighth Annual Fire & Ice Ball - 3 Dec 1997 12/3/97 Hollywood, CA "Eighth Annual Fire & Ice Ball" Salma Hayek wearing an Isaac Mizrahi design at the eighth annual Fire & Ice Ball. This gala event benefits the Revlon/UCLA Women's Cancer Research Program and it features Isaac Mizrahi's spring '98 collection show. ®Eric Charbonneau/Berliner Studio 979672-11a
Bei/Shutterstock

To bring the dress to 2023, Pinault sported a shiny thin silver necklace and carried a matching Gucci Jackie 1961 bag, differing from her mother who styled it with a thick diamond choker, red sequin bag and matching shawl.

Hayek walked with her daughter down the red carpet, posing together for all photos. The 56-year-old actress wore an eye-catching sequin copper Gucci dress featuring a criss-cross neckline and allover sequin fringe, accessorizing with a gold clutch and shiny jewelry.

Hayek's sparkling Oscars 2023 look comes on the heels of quite a few major metallic fashion moments from the star.

At the 2023 Golden Globes the star turned heads in a custom crystal-embroidered Gucci gown on the red carpet that had beautiful beaded and fringe details to perfectly show off her curves. Hayek accessorized with Maison Boucheron jewels, a Dionysus clutch and peep-toe sandals. She wore her hair in a carefully tousled updo.

Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek. Amy Sussman/Getty

Hairstylist Jennifer Yepez used Fekkai products to achieve Hayek's look. "Looking stunning as ever!" she wrote on Instagram, showing off the star's glam. Beauty pro Mary Phillips was on hand for glam and Iván Pol of the Beauty Sandwich prepped Hayek's skin for the night.

Hayek is always one to show off her famous curves when she's walking a red carpet, even when wearing shiny chainmail, and the Golden Globes are no different. Most recently, when Hayek hit the purple carpet at the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles last November she donned a multicolored Gucci gown and matching gloves for the night.

11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala - Arrivals
Salma Hayek. Getty

Her look included jeweled accents on her waist and the straps of her gown. Her whole dress had a bit of shimmer to it, and the most delicate lace detail could be found around the hemline and at the bust. She completed it all with a pair of silver platform heels that peeked out of the bottom of her dress.

