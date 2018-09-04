Salma Hayek Beams During Birthday Celebration: '52 Here I Come!'

Salma Hayek was all smiles as she turned 52.

On Sunday, the Mexican actress celebrated her big day by posting a beaming shot on Instagram for her fans. Sitting cross-legged on a lounge chair, Hayek looks up and to the left of the camera as she smiles wide in a sparkly black dress. The barefoot actress is also showing off two sizable rings on her right hand.

Hayek also uploaded a sweet boomerang of the moment she blew out her candles on her special day.

“52 here I come!” the actress wrote in both English and Spanish.

The celebration comes just a week after her husband Francois-Henri Pinault surprised her with a vow renewal ceremony. Hayek first married the French billionaire on Valentine’s Day 2009 in the City Hall of the Sixth Arrondissement in Paris, France — two years after welcoming now ten-year-old daughter Valentina. Months later, the couple tied the knot again in a star-studded ceremony in Venice, Italy.

“The summer is coming to an end and my best moment was when my husband surprised me with a vow renewal- it was not what I would have chosen to wear to my wedding but I was told I was going to the spa!” Hayek wrote on Instagram about the renewal.

For the big day, Hayek wore a red gown and carried a bouquet of white flowers. The Instagram also shows Hayek and Pinault in matching flower wreaths after they were given a second certificate of marriage.