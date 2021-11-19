Salma Hayek detailed the "very dramatic" scene that had her "mortified" in an interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden

Salma Hayek Calls Her Mud Bath Scene with Lady Gaga in House of Gucci 'Horrific' and 'Challenging'

Salma Hayek had her work cut out for her while making House of Gucci.

During a Thursday appearance on The Late Late Show, the 55-year-old actress told host James Corden about a "very dramatic" mud bath scene she filmed with costar Lady Gaga for the upcoming movie that had her "mortified."

Hayek, who portrays Pina Auriemma in the film, said she and Gaga, who plays Patrizia Reggiani, engaged in "a little bit of dialogue" before dipping into the bath.

"Once you're in, you're naked – well not completely, we had something underneath but nothing on top – and the thing is that, in my head, I was going to sink," the star told Corden, 43.

But while Gaga, 35, was able to sink in "like an Egyptian queen," Hayek said she could not. Earlier in the interview, the Eternals actress revealed that she had gained weight specifically for the role.

"Me, with my extra kilos, I sit on the mud and I'm not sinking," she said. "And I'm trying to pull the mud [away from] my huge butt to make some weight [shift]."

"And then it starts moving me around and then there's the boobs going this" Hayek continued as she dramatically moved her hands back and forth in front of her chest.

All the while, she said, Gaga was "trying to stay focused" on the scene.

"I couldn't remember the lines," Hayek recalled, "One leg [was] up, and then I go sink in[to the bath]. It was horrific, [the] most challenging scene I've ever done."

Speaking with Variety in May about the upcoming film, Hayek called her House of Gucci costar "incredibly talented" and "incredibly smart."

"And she has on top of all that, extra abilities that not every brilliant actor has, which is she's good with the accent," the Bliss star said at the time. "Of course, she has an amazing ear. She is extraordinary improvising, and not everybody has that. She really embodies the character."

Hayek added, "Her level of commitment — I've only seen maybe once or twice somebody commit to a character like she does. And she's also a great team player."