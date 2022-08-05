Salma Hayek Calls Angelina Jolie 'Probably the Best Director I've Ever Worked With'

The Frida actress collaborated with her friend Jolie on Without Blood, an intense drama about trauma in the aftermath of war. “It was a joy to suffer so much," says Hayek

By
Eric Andersson
Eric Andersson

Eric Andersson is a Senior Writer for Movies at PEOPLE and PEOPLE.COM. He has covered the entertainment business for two decades, visiting film and TV sets all over the world and interviewing celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Courteney Cox, Julia Garner, Tony Goldwyn, Sacha Baron Cohen and Josh Duhamel. Before joining the team at PEOPLE, Eric was on staff at TV Guide Magazine and Us Weekly and has contributed to publications including The Wall Street Journal.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 5, 2022 09:00 AM
2019 Comic-Con - Marvel Studios, San Diego, USA - 20 Jul 2019
Photo: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Salma Hayek has high praise for her pal Angelina Jolie.

In the new issue of PEOPLE, the Oscar-nominated Frida actress, 55, calls Jolie, 47, who directed Hayek in the upcoming drama Without Blood, "probably the best director I've ever worked with. And I worked with some pretty good ones."

Indeed, Hayek's résumé is filled with movies directed by some of the best in the business, including Oscar winners Oliver Stone, Steven Soderbergh and Chloé Zhao, who directed her in Savages, Traffic and The Eternals, respectively.

Other industry bigwigs Hayek has worked with include Ridley Scott (House of Gucci), Julie Taylor (Frida) and Robert Rodriguez (Once Upon a Time in Mexico, Desperado and The Faculty).

Continues Hayek of Jolie, "I've always loved her as a director, but I think this might be her best, or one of the best." Jolie has directed five feature films, including the World War II film Unbroken and the drama By the Sea, which she made with then-husband Brad Pitt in 2015.

Without Blood, which has no release date scheduled, is based on the 2002 novel by Alessandro Barrico. "An unforgettable fable set in the aftermath of an unidentified conflict, it explores universal truths about war, trauma, memory, and healing," according to a press release from the movie's production company, Fremantle.

Salma Hayek; <a href="https://people.com/tag/angelina-jolie/" data-inlink="true">Angelina Jolie</a>; Demian Bichir
From left: Salma Hayek; Angelina Jolie; Demián Bichir. Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; Karwai Tang/WireImage; Image Group LA via Getty Images

If that sounds heavy, Hayek confirms that it is. She tells PEOPLE she has yet to "recover" from making the movie. "It was a tough film to do. And then somehow, it was a joy to suffer so much [because]...she was shockingly good."

Her costar in the movie, Demián Bichir, agreed with Hayek, according to the actress: "He was saying to me, 'This is the hardest thing, like the most intense project I've ever done in my life, with the highest level of complexity.' And I said, 'I'm so glad you say that… me, too.'"

Hayek admits she paused before saying yes to working with Jolie, her costar from the 2021 Marvel movie, The Eternals. "There's always hesitation: Am I putting my friendship in jeopardy right now?" she says. "And wow, I have a whole other level of respect [for her]."

RELATED VIDEO: Angelina Jolie Brings Kids Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox to Eternals Premiere

Even so, she's not above getting a little silly with her friend. Last year, Jolie pushed Hayek's face into the Desperado star's birthday cake, part of a Mexican tradition known as la mordida. Hayek has yet to return the favor— "I thought about it, but we were about to shoot," she says—but Jolie better watch her back (or face, for that matter). "I'm going to get her next," says Hayek. "I promise you."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Related Articles
Salma Hayek; Angelina Jolie; Demian Bichir
Angelina Jolie to Write and Direct 'Without Blood' Starring Salma Hayek and Demián Bichir
Salma Hayek Pinault Receives The First-Ever IMDb "Icon" STARmeter Award In Celebration Of IMDbPro's 20th Anniversary
Salma Hayek Teases Channing Tatum's Lap Dance in Third 'Magic Mike' Movie
Eternals World Premiere Red Carpet
Chloé Zhao Responds to Audiences' Mixed Reception to 'Eternals' : 'Made a Lot of People Uncomfortable'
Celebrities with Species Named After Them
Angelina Jolie to Make 'Sophisticated, Powerful' Movies, Documentaries and Series with Fremantle
Lina Wertmuller. Chloe Zhao
A History of Female Best Director Nominees at the Academy Awards
eternals
Watch Salma Hayek Crack Up Her 'Eternals' Costars in Hilarious Gag Reel
angelina jolie, salma hayek
Angelina Jolie Faces Off Against Her Eternals Costars in a Hilarious Staring Contest
Salma Hayek Salsa Dances With Channing Tatum for His Birthday: 'You’re such a Joy to be around' Tout: Can I get a screenshot of the two from this Instagram post? https://www.instagram.com/p/Cc0Z52TlkHs/
Salma Hayek Salsa Dances with Channing Tatum for His Birthday: 'You're Such a Joy to Be Around'
Chloé Zhao attends Disney's premiere of "Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings" at El Capitan Theatre on August 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Eternals Director Chloé Zhao Reacts to Film's Mixed Reviews Ahead of Disney+ Premiere
eternals
'Eternals' Director Reveals 'Bleak' Alternate Ending That Didn't Go 'Down Well with Audiences'
Kumail Nanjiani, Angelina Jolie
Kumail Nanjiani Says Costar Angelina Jolie 'Always Hung Out' on 'Eternals' Set
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Was 'Shocked' to Book Eternals Role Because of Her Age: 'I Felt a Sense of Gratitude'
Salma Hayek Pinault attends the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Salma Hayek Pinault on November 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Salma Hayek Receives Her Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Recounts Struggles from Early in Her Career
Angelina Jolie Eternals
See Angelina Jolie Battle Against 'Eternals' Villain in New Trailer: 'Let's Finish This'
Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek
Marvel's Eternals Stars to Switch to Virtual Press Appearances After Potential COVID-19 Exposure
Jane Campion
History-Maker Jane Campion Wins Best Director Oscar 27 Years After First Nod: 'This Is a Real Comeback'