Sally Kellerman was nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role of Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan in Robert Altman's 1970 hit MASH

Sally Kellerman, Oscar-Nominated Actress from MASH and Back to School, Dead at 84

Sally Kellerman, an award-nominated actress of both film and television, has died. She was 84.

Her manager and publicist Alan Eichler confirmed the news of Kellerman's death to PEOPLE, stating she died in her sleep from heart failure at her home in Woodland Hills, California, on Thursday morning.

Kellerman was best known for her role as Major Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan in Robert Altman's classic 1970 film MASH, opposite Donald Sutherland and Elliott Gould. The film netted Kellerman an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

MASH also helped the actress move from television — where she spent the majority of her earlier career — to the big screen, in films such as Back to School in 1986 and 1994's fashion extravaganza Prêt-à-Porter, also helmed by Altman.

With a career spanning over 60 years, some of Kellerman's television work included the original pilot for Star Trek in 1966, The Outer Limits, The Twilight Zone, The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, Hawaii Five-O, and I Spy.

Other film work included A Little Romance with Laurence Olivier, Foxes opposite Jodie Foster, and several other Altman films like Brewster McCloud, Welcome to L.A., and The Player.

Kellerman also starred opposite James Caan in 1973's Slither, and played Sally Hughes in the Burt Bacharach-Hal David musical Lost Horizon that same year.

More recently, Kellerman enjoyed costarring roles in the TV series Decker and Maron, winning acclaim for her role as Mike Maron's bohemian mother Toni in the latter.

In 2014, she was nominated for a Daytime Emmy as Outstanding Special Guest Performer in a Drama Series for her appearances on long-running CBS soap opera, The Young and Restless.

Kellerman got her start as a singer and in 1972 released the album, Roll With the Feeling. Barry Manilow produced her single "Triad" in 1973, and her last recording, the jazz-oriented "Sally," was released in 2007.

The actress, who famously enrolled in acting classes early on with Jack Nicholson, Shirley Knight, Dean Stockwell, and Robert Blake, also went on to become one of the first women to host Saturday Night Live in 1981.