Sally Field Says Burt Reynolds Was Her Worst On-Screen Kiss: 'A Lot of Drooling Was Involved'

Sally Field is spilling the tea on her worst on-screen kiss — and it involved "a lot of drooling."

In an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Thursday night, the Spoiler Alert star, 76, fielded an answer to a viewer's question about her worst mouth-to-mouth encounter.

"Oh boy, shall I really name names here?" the actress wondered. "Okay, this is gonna be a shocker, hold on folks," she said, before she quickly added, "Burt Reynolds."

As the audience and fellow guest Idina Menzel laughed, Field dished a bit more about smooching the late actor, with whom she first starred in 1977's Smokey and the Bandit.

"It was just not something he really did very well," she said with a laugh. "I could go into detail, but you don't want to hear it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sally Field. Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen /Youtube

But Cohen pressed, asking if she was speaking about "tongue," to which Field responded, "No ... just a lot of drooling was involved."

Field and Reynolds dated for five years in the late '70s and early '80s after meeting on Smokey and the Bandit and had a tumultuous relationship, as Field detailed in her 2018 memoir In Pieces, which came out days after Reynolds' death at the age of 82.

Since then, the two-time Oscar winner has been outspoken about their love connection — including Reynolds' late-in-life assertion that Field was "the one that got away" and the love of his life.

In an interview with Diane Sawyer on Good Morning America shortly after Reynolds' death, the actress revealed what her time was really like with the Boogie Nights star, saying he was "a complicated man."

"We had known each other about three days, four days at that point [during the filming of Smokey and the Bandit]. It was instantaneous, and four days felt like four years," Field said.

Burt Reynolds and Sally Field in Smokey and the Bandit (1977). Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

"You can see it in our faces. We were sort of, you know, deeply entangled," the Steel Magnolias actress told Sawyer.

"That nature of it wasn't just, 'Oh, this is a love affair,' " she said. "There was some ingredient between us having to do with my caretaking and him needing to be taken care of."

In 2016, Field spoke to PEOPLE and agreed when she was asked if she was "the one who got away" from Reynolds, who called her "the love of my life" in a 2015 interview with Vanity Fair. "Well, yeah," Field said at the time.

It wasn't the first time Field coyly addressed Reynolds' public comments about their relationship and how it ended. Speaking to PEOPLE in 2015, Field said she had "no response" to his proclamations.

"Any response I would have would belong to him," she said.