Sally Field Has an Epic Response to Samantha Bee's Comments About Ivanka Trump

Sally Field has an issue with Samantha Bee‘s comments about Ivanka Trump — but for a different reason.

The actress, 71, took to Twitter to give her two cents about the comedian calling the first daughter a vulgar word for the female anatomy on Thursday with a very specific critique. According to Field, Trump just doesn’t embody the right qualities to be called that term.

Bee drew ire from the internet and the Trump administration after she called President Donald Trump’s oldest daughter a “feckless c–t” in her Full Frontal monologue on Wednesday.

“I like Samantha Bee a lot, but she is flat wrong to call Ivanka a c–t,” Field wrote. “C–ts are powerful, beautiful, nurturing and honest.”

Sally Field/Twitter

In a statement through TBS, which airs her show Full Frontal, Bee said: “I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it.”

Samantha Bee, Ivanka Trump Getty; Shutterstock

Bee’s apology comes after some backlash, including from White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and NBC’s Megyn Kelly.

On Thursday, Kelly likened Bee’s comment to Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, tweeting: “This is disgusting. How is this acceptable? And how are we expected to take any of these publications seriously if they gleefully repost something like this at the same time they (rightfully) condemn @therealroseanne? You know the saying Love is Love? Well Hate is Hate.”

Barr faced swift blowback for her tweets and ABC responded within hours by canceling her hit revival, Roseanne. She later apologized for her comments.