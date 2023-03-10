Sally Field Has Hilarious Reaction to Her High School Cheerleading Photo: 'Oh, Good God in Heaven!'

The actress recalled during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she "didn't know any women went out for sports" in high school

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 10, 2023 11:57 AM

Sally Field was met with a surprise in the form of a throwback photo from her days as a cheerleader in high school.

During 76-year-old Field's appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show alongside her 80 for Brady costars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno, host Kelly Clarkson asked the actresses about their athletic backgrounds, leading Field and Tomlin, 83, to say they used to be cheerleaders.

"Does that count?" Field asked, as Clarkson asserted cheerleaders' athletic credentials and aired a photo of Field in her cheerleading uniform on a screen behind her.

"I didn't know of any sports that women played when I went to school— oh, good God in heaven," the actress said as she reacted to the photo.

"I didn't know any women went out for sports. That was it," Field recalled of her high school days. "That was the sport I knew of … that was before [the television series Gidget], that was in high school. I wasn't Gidget yet, but she lived inside me."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Honoree Sally Field accepts the SAG Life Achievement Award onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Kevin Winter/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During the conversation, Tomlin recalled playing pitcher in softball growing up and the five women reminisced their fondness for Fonda's 1980s workout videos and classes in Los Angeles.

"I actually used to — [Fonda's] first workout place was in the [San Fernando Valley]," Field recalled. "I used to go [there] because I lived in the Valley, and one day there she was, teaching the class, and it was jaw-dropping. I was working out right behind her."

Field, who has been acting since she first starred in Gidget in the 1960s, was recently honored with the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award at the SAG Awards in February. During her acceptance speech, Field recalled first joining SAG and getting her first acting role on the sitcom and said she "never knew what I would say or do" while learning to act onstage growing up.

RELATED VIDEO: Sally Field's Grandkids Haven't Seen Her Movies: "I'm Really Just Their Grammy"

"I wasn't looking for the applause or the attention, even though that's nice … sometimes," the actress said. "And it was never about a need to hide myself behind the characters of other people. Acting to me has always been about finding those few precious moments when I feel totally, utterly, sometimes dangerously alive. So the task has always been to find a way to get to that, to get to the work, to claw my way to it if necessary."

In her speech, Field commended other actors in the room for their own difficult journeys toward success, noting that her career's "fight, as hard as it was, was lightweight compared to some of yours."

Related Articles
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Honoree Sally Field accepts the SAG Life Achievement Award onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Sally Field Recalls Roles 'That Changed Me' as She Wins 2023 SAG Life Achievement Award
LOS ANGELES - 1980: Actress Sally Field poses for a portrait in 1980 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)
Sally Field's Life in Photos
Ke Huy Quan; Jessica Chastain; Sally Field
The Best Moments from the 2023 SAG Awards
Sally Field and Robin Williams in Mrs. Doubtfire
Sally Field Remembers 'Sweet' Robin Williams at SAG Awards 2023: 'He Should Be Growing Old Like Me'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Brendan Fraser attends the 2023 Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton on February 25, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Brendan Fraser Says He Nearly Died While Filming 'The Mummy' : 'I Was Choked Out Accidentally'
christina applegate
Christina Applegate Uses Cane with the Letters 'FU MS' at SAG Awards amid Battle with Multiple Sclerosis
Sally Field Rollout
Sally Field Says Tom Brady Was 'Nervous' on '80 For Brady' Set: 'But He Was a Natural' 
Sally Field Rollout
Sally Field Says She Turned Down 'First Wives Club' Even Though 'Goldie Really Wanted Me to Do It'
Rob Gronkowski Says Sally Field Had 'Swagger' on 80 for Brady Film Set:
Rob Gronkowski Says Sally Field Had 'Swagger' on '80 for Brady' Set: She Is 'an Inspiration'
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: (L-R) Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin and Sally Field attend the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival: World Premiere of "80 For Brady" at Palm Springs High School on January 06, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Getty Images)
Jane Fonda Jokes About Why She and Her '80 For Brady' Costars Were a 'Problem for the Director'
Rita Moreno
Rita Moreno Jokes She 'Got Turned on' Filming '80 For Brady' in a 'Real' Locker Room: 'My Favorite Scene'
Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Strong Enough' By Cher | Kellyoke https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=17O23mRuD3s Credit: The Kelly Clarkson Show. The Kelly Clarkson Show
Kelly Clarkson Channels a '90s Dance Party with Empowering Kellyoke Cover of Cher's 'Strong Enough'
80 For Brady
The True Story Behind '80 For Brady'
Jennifer Garner and Rita Moreno
Jennifer Garner Shares Photos with 'Beautiful' Rita Moreno: 'The Most Sparkly Star in the Sky'
Jane Fonda, Katharine Hepburn
Jane Fonda Says Katharine Hepburn 'Intimidated' Her on Set: I 'Try to Do the Opposite'
Gus Kenworthy at the 2023 Gold Meets Golden 10th Anniversary Year Event held at The Virginia Robinson Gardens and Estate in Beverly Hills
Gus Kenworthy Says He Hopes to Follow His '80 For Brady' Cameo with Lead Role in a Gay Rom-Com