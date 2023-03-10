Sally Field Has Hilarious Reaction to Her High School Cheerleading Photo: 'Oh, Good God in Heaven!'

Sally Field was met with a surprise in the form of a throwback photo from her days as a cheerleader in high school.

During 76-year-old Field's appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show alongside her 80 for Brady costars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno, host Kelly Clarkson asked the actresses about their athletic backgrounds, leading Field and Tomlin, 83, to say they used to be cheerleaders.

"Does that count?" Field asked, as Clarkson asserted cheerleaders' athletic credentials and aired a photo of Field in her cheerleading uniform on a screen behind her.

"I didn't know of any sports that women played when I went to school— oh, good God in heaven," the actress said as she reacted to the photo.

"I didn't know any women went out for sports. That was it," Field recalled of her high school days. "That was the sport I knew of … that was before [the television series Gidget], that was in high school. I wasn't Gidget yet, but she lived inside me."

Kevin Winter/Getty

During the conversation, Tomlin recalled playing pitcher in softball growing up and the five women reminisced their fondness for Fonda's 1980s workout videos and classes in Los Angeles.

"I actually used to — [Fonda's] first workout place was in the [San Fernando Valley]," Field recalled. "I used to go [there] because I lived in the Valley, and one day there she was, teaching the class, and it was jaw-dropping. I was working out right behind her."

Field, who has been acting since she first starred in Gidget in the 1960s, was recently honored with the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award at the SAG Awards in February. During her acceptance speech, Field recalled first joining SAG and getting her first acting role on the sitcom and said she "never knew what I would say or do" while learning to act onstage growing up.

"I wasn't looking for the applause or the attention, even though that's nice … sometimes," the actress said. "And it was never about a need to hide myself behind the characters of other people. Acting to me has always been about finding those few precious moments when I feel totally, utterly, sometimes dangerously alive. So the task has always been to find a way to get to that, to get to the work, to claw my way to it if necessary."

In her speech, Field commended other actors in the room for their own difficult journeys toward success, noting that her career's "fight, as hard as it was, was lightweight compared to some of yours."