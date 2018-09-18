Sally Field Says She Didn't Speak to Ex Burt Reynolds 'for the Last 30 Years of His Life'

Sally Field is opening up about the distance between herself and former love Burt Reynolds.

The actress, 71, spoke about Reynolds and her new memoir In Pieces while on The View on Tuesday morning. When it came to the late Smokey and the Bandit actor, Field revealed they hadn’t spoken in decades.

“He was a hugely important part of my life but for a very short period of my life,” she said, adding the two really dated for three years and were on-and-off for two.

“I really didn’t speak to him for the last 30 years of his life,” Field said. “I would feel him kind of reach out to me via the press. It was something he would do even when we were dating. He would speak to me about things he could call me on the phone about.”

“He would do the Today show and say, ‘I need to tell Sally…’ Well, okay!” the actress said, shrugging in slight bafflement. “He will always be in my heart and in my history. I think at least he’s not hurting right now.”

Sunny Hostin also broached on Reynolds’ love of Field, saying, “He also called you the love of his life.”

“Well, in retrospect,” Field said, referring to the decades it took Reynolds to publicly say that in an interview with Vanity Fair in 2015.

The actor died earlier this month at the age of 82. In a sit-down interview with Diane Sawyer on Monday night, Field said their 1977 meeting on the set of Smokey and the Bandit was “instantaneous.”

“You can see it in our faces. We were sort of, you know, deeply entangled,” she told Sawyer. “That nature of it wasn’t just, ‘Oh, this is a love affair.’ There was some ingredient between us having to do with my caretaking and him needing to be taken care of.”

Of Reynolds’ feelings for her, Field said she was “flattered,” adding “He was a complicated man.”

In Pieces is out in bookstores.