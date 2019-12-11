SAG Awards Snub Little Women, Reese Witherspoon and Eddie Murphy in 2020 Nominations

The Screen Actors Guild Awards continued the nominations train two days after the Golden Globes announced its list of nods — and just like Monday’s announcement, the new batch of nominees was full of snubs and surprises.

Chiefly among the omissions was the total shutout of Greta Gerwig‘s critically acclaimed Little Women adaptation. Its star Saoirse Ronan, considered a lock for a SAG nomination, was snubbed, as was the entire cast — which includes Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet and Florence Pugh — from outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture award, the SAG equivalent for best picture. This doesn’t bode well for the film’s Oscars chances, as the actors branch makes up the biggest voting body of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, whose members vote on the show.

Another film starring Dern, the awards season frontrunner Marriage Story, also failed to land an ensemble nomination, despite three acting nominations for stars Dern, Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson — all of whom stand a good chance at winning.

From left: Saoirse Ronan, Reese Witherspoon and Eddie Murphy

Instead, the South Korean arthouse hit Parasite surprised with a nomination in that coveted race. Already the Palme d’Or winner at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, Parasite is poised to break into the Oscars race in a big way following this victory and its recent nomination for best motion picture – drama at the Golden Globes.

The Irishman

The battle for a nod in the outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role category was a tough one this year, with Ford v Ferarri‘s Christian Bale and Rocketman‘s Taron Egerton getting in over presumed nominees Eddie Murphy (for Dolemite Is My Name), Robert De Niro (for The Irishman), and Antonio Banderas (for Pain and Glory). Egerton’s nod is especially impressive considering his Elton John biopic opened in the early summer, months before awards season truly got underway.

That left no room for Adam Sandler, who failed to land in the race for his acclaimed performance in Uncut Gems.

The Irishman otherwise did very well, scoring an ensemble nomination as well as supporting ones for Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.

Us

In the outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role category, Lupita Nyong’o was a welcome surprise for her dual performance in Us, two days after being shut out of the Golden Globes. Her nomination follows a win for best actress by the New York Film Critics Circle.

Awkwafina, who was recently awarded a Gotham Award for her debut dramatic performance in The Farewell, was left out of the race in a surprise snub after a Golden Globe nomination.

As for the outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role race, Nicole Kidman inched her way in for playing Gretchen Carlson in Bombshell, alongside castmate Margot Robbie, who was expected to land a nod. Kidman’s inclusion likely left Little Women‘s Pugh out of the running.

Lastly, Knives Out, which boasts one of the starriest ensembles of the year, was omitted from the race altogether despite being a bit hit with audiences and scoring multiple Golden Globe nods.

The television races were no less predictable. Following its total shut out from the Golden Globes, the last season of Veep was again overlooked, despite all the goodwill for Julia Louis-Dreyfus‘ farewell performance.

Schitt's Creek

Instead, the Canadian comedy series Schitt’s Creek continued to surprise after a strong showing at the Emmy Awards, with nominations for Catherine O’Hara and its entire ensemble.

The first season of Big Little Lies was a hit with the SAG Awards last year, winning both Alexander Skarsgård and Kidman awards. This year, the show only garnered an ensemble award, with no sole acting nominations for its A-list cast, which included Hollywood icon Streep in season 2.

The divisive final season of Game of Thrones performed better than expected after being mostly shunned by the Golden Globes, landing an ensemble nomination and another for Peter Dinklage.

The Morning Show

Apple TV+’s The Morning Show resonated with SAG members in a big way, scoring multiple acting nominations for Jennifer Aniston, Billy Crudup and Steve Carell, as well as an ensemble nomination. Unfortunately Reese Witherspoon was left out of the actress race, after being similarly snubbed for a sole acting nomination for Big Little Lies.

Just like during the Golden Globes nominations, HBO’s provocative teen drama Euphoria was completely snubbed.

And lastly, after his historic win at the Emmy Awards, Billy Porter failed to net a nomination for his work on Pose. The groundbreaking FX show didn’t land a single nomination despite the love shown to it at the Emmy Awards.

The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will air live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 19, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.