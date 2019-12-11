SAG Awards Nominations 2020 Announced: Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lopez Get Nods

America Ferrera and Danai Gurira announced the nominees live on Wednesday
The Screen Actors Guild Awards are often seen as a road to the Oscars — so who’s in the race this year?
With the 2020 ceremony coming up on Jan. 19, America Ferrera and Danai Gurira announced the nominees for the best in film and television alongside SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris live from West Hollywood’s Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning.
See the list of nominees below.
RELATED: Golden Globe Nominations 2020 Announced! Jennifer Aniston, Joker and More Score Nods
Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Bombshell
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role
Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Nicole Kidman, Bombshell
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
Schitt’s Creek
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or television movie
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or television movie
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
No announcement has been made as to whether this year’s ceremony will feature a host after Megan Mullally led the show last year, following Kristen Bell in 2018. Traditionally, presenters throughout the show took the place of an emcee.
The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will air live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 19, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.