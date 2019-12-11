SAG Awards Nominations 2020 Announced: Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lopez Get Nods

The Screen Actors Guild Awards are often seen as a road to the Oscars — so who’s in the race this year?

With the 2020 ceremony coming up on Jan. 19, America Ferrera and Danai Gurira announced the nominees for the best in film and television alongside SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris live from West Hollywood’s Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning.

See the list of nominees below.

Image zoom From left: Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lopez Apple TV; Andrew Cooper/Columbia; Barbara Nitke/STXfilms

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture



The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Bombshell

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role



Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role



Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood



Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Nicole Kidman, Bombshell

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

Schitt’s Creek

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry



Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series



Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or television movie

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice



Outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or television movie

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

No announcement has been made as to whether this year’s ceremony will feature a host after Megan Mullally led the show last year, following Kristen Bell in 2018. Traditionally, presenters throughout the show took the place of an emcee.

The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will air live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 19, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.