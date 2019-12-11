SAG Awards Nominations 2020 Announced: Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lopez Get Nods

America Ferrera and Danai Gurira announced the nominees live on Wednesday

By Aurelie Corinthios
December 11, 2019 09:53 AM

The Screen Actors Guild Awards are often seen as a road to the Oscars — so who’s in the race this year?

With the 2020 ceremony coming up on Jan. 19, America Ferrera and Danai Gurira announced the nominees for the best in film and television alongside SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris live from West Hollywood’s Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning.

See the list of nominees below.

From left: Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lopez
Apple TV; Andrew Cooper/Columbia; Barbara Nitke/STXfilms

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Bombshell
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Adam DriverMarriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Joaquin PhoenixJoker

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett JohanssonMarriage Story
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Charlize TheronBombshell
Renée ZellwegerJudy

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Jamie FoxxJust Mercy
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett JohanssonJojo Rabbit
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Nicole Kidman, Bombshell

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

Big Little Lies
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Jodie ComerKilling Eve
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
Schitt’s Creek
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Christina ApplegateDead to Me
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Natasha LyonneRussian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or television movie

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or television movie

Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

No announcement has been made as to whether this year’s ceremony will feature a host after Megan Mullally led the show last year, following Kristen Bell in 2018. Traditionally, presenters throughout the show took the place of an emcee.

The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will air live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 19, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

