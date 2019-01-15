Which Stars Would You Want to Sit With at the SAG Awards? Vote in Our Poll Now!

If you’ve ever played the game “Dream Dinner Party,” you know how hard it can be to pick the celebrities with whom you’d most want to break bread. We’re about to make it even harder, by giving you a choice of SAG Award nominees to fill out your Fantasy Table – the eight people you would most want to sit with, toast to and get silly with at the glamorous event.

Ahead of the Screen Actors Guild Awards coming up on Sunday, Jan. 27, PEOPLE put together a fun poll to figure out who would sit at your dream table. All the nominees in the movie and TV categories are available, so check out who’s nominated and and choose who you’d most want to chat with.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Maybe Christian Bale and Margot Robbie can swap stories about their dramatic onscreen transformations for their lead roles in Vice and Mary Queen of Scots. Or power couple Emily Blunt and John Krasinski can crack everyone up with their adorable banter, while Lady Gaga nudges Bradley Cooper on for another iconic duet.

Whoever’s on your list, take the poll below and plan the ultimate dinner party!

The 25th annual SAG Awards will air live on Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. ET. on TNT and TBS.