SAG Awards 2023: See the Full List of Winners (Updating Live)

The 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards will stream live on Netflix's YouTube channel from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 26, 2023 05:55 PM
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty

The Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 are officially underway!

The star-studded show is currently airing live from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The show is also live streaming on Netflix's YouTube channel for the first time before it moves to stream live on Netflix in 2024.

This year, Sally Field will be the 58th recipient of the the SAG Life Achievement Award, which the organization revealed in an announcement on Jan. 17.

"Sally is an amazing actor with an enormous range and an uncanny ability to embody any character," SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher said in a statement regarding the honor.

"She has an enduring career because she is authentic in her performance and always projects likability and humanity — she just connects," Drescher added of Field, 76. "That's part of why she has sustained her massive fandom and incredibly rich and layered career."

Read on for the list of winners. (The list will be updated as the night progresses.)

MOVIES

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Women Talking

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett (Tar)
Viola Davis (The Woman King)
Ana de Armas (Blonde)
Danielle Deadwyler (Till)
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler (Elvis)
Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
Bill Nighy (Living)
Adam Sandler (Hustle)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Hong Chau (The Whale)
Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Paul Dano (The Fabelmans)
Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)

TELEVISION

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Zendaya (Euphoria)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Adam Scott (Severance)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
Jean Smart (Hacks)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Emily Blunt (The English)
Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)
Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steve Carell (The Patient)
Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
Sam Elliott (1883)
Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)
Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

STUNTS

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Andor
The Boys
House of the Dragon
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
WINNER: Stranger Things

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
WINNER: Top Gun: Maverick
The Woman King

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The 2023 SAG Awards ceremony are airing live on Netflix's YouTube channel from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Related Articles
20th Annual SAG Awards Casting Of The Actor, The Screen Actors Guild Awards Statuette
SAG Awards 2023: How to Watch, Who's Nominated and What's Different This Year
SAG Awards 2023 Nominations: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Coolidge and Viola Davis All Score Nods
SAG Awards 2023 Nominations: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Coolidge and Viola Davis Score Nods
The Stars Will Be Sipping Negroni Sbagliatos (with a Twist!) at the Post SAG Awards Gala
Stars Will Be Sipping Negroni Sbagliatos (with a Twist!) at PEOPLE's Post-SAG Awards Gala — Get the Recipe
Emily Blunt, Don Cheadle, Jessica Chastain
Emily Blunt, Don Cheadle, Jessica Chastain and More Among 2023 SAG Awards Presenters
THE WHITE LOTUS season 2; haley lu richardson; antonia gentry, ginny & georgia
'White Lotus' Star Haley Lu Richardson and 'Ginny & Georgia' 's Antonia Gentry Named SAG Ambassadors for 2023
Michelle Yeoh, Colin Farrell, Quinta Brunson
Golden Globe 2023 Winners: Read the Full List!
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Ke Huy Quan accepts the Best Supporting Actor award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Critics Choice Awards 2023: See the Full List of Winners
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER, TOP GUN: MAVERICK, Wednesday, White Lotus
'White Lotus,' 'Top Gun 2,' 'Avatar 2' and 'Wednesday' All Land 2023 Golden Globe Nominations
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (12876015e) Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Jonathan Ke Quan Everything Everywhere All at Once - 2022
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Leads 2023 Critics Choice Awards Film Nominations
Colin Farrell accepts the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award for "The Banshees of Inisherin" from Ana de Armas onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Colin Farrell Takes Time Out of His Golden Globes Speech to Rave About Presenter Ana de Armas
White Lotus Star Jennifer Coolidge and Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Among 2023 Golden Globes Presenters
'Wednesday' 's Jenna Ortega and 'White Lotus' Star Jennifer Coolidge Among 2023 Golden Globes Presenters
Ana De Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tracy Morgan
Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis and Tracy Morgan Among 2023 Golden Globe Awards Presenters
Ashley Butler and Austin Butler
Austin Butler Reveals His Date For the 2023 Golden Globes: His Sister Ashley
Ray Liotta, Leslie Jordan
2023 Critics Choice Nominations Include Nods for Beloved Late Stars Leslie Jordan and Ray Liotta
jean smart
SAG Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Winners
Jung Hoyeon and Lee Jung-jae
'Squid Game' Makes SAG Awards History as First Non-English-Language TV Series to Win Acting Prizes