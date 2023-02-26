Entertainment Movies SAG Awards 2023: See the Full List of Winners (Updating Live) The 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards will stream live on Netflix's YouTube channel from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles By Tommy McArdle Tommy McArdle Twitter Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 26, 2023 05:55 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty The Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 are officially underway! The star-studded show is currently airing live from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The show is also live streaming on Netflix's YouTube channel for the first time before it moves to stream live on Netflix in 2024. This year, Sally Field will be the 58th recipient of the the SAG Life Achievement Award, which the organization revealed in an announcement on Jan. 17. "Sally is an amazing actor with an enormous range and an uncanny ability to embody any character," SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher said in a statement regarding the honor. "She has an enduring career because she is authentic in her performance and always projects likability and humanity — she just connects," Drescher added of Field, 76. "That's part of why she has sustained her massive fandom and incredibly rich and layered career." Read on for the list of winners. (The list will be updated as the night progresses.) MOVIES Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture BabylonThe Banshees of InisherinEverything Everywhere All at OnceThe FabelmansWomen Talking Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role Cate Blanchett (Tar)Viola Davis (The Woman King)Ana de Armas (Blonde)Danielle Deadwyler (Till)Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role Austin Butler (Elvis)Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)Brendan Fraser (The Whale)Bill Nighy (Living)Adam Sandler (Hustle) Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)Hong Chau (The Whale)Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once) Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role Paul Dano (The Fabelmans)Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse) TELEVISION Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series Better Call SaulThe CrownOzarkSeveranceThe White Lotus Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)Julia Garner (Ozark)Laura Linney (Ozark)Zendaya (Euphoria) Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)Jason Bateman (Ozark)Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)Adam Scott (Severance) SAG Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Last Year's Winners Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series Abbott ElementaryBarryThe BearHacksOnly Murders in the Building Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)Jean Smart (Hacks) Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series Anthony Carrigan (Barry)Bill Hader (Barry)Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series Emily Blunt (The English)Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout) Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series Steve Carell (The Patient)Taron Egerton (Black Bird)Sam Elliott (1883)Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) SAG Awards STUNTS Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series AndorThe BoysHouse of the DragonLord of the Rings: The Rings of PowerWINNER: Stranger Things Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture Avatar: The Way of WaterThe BatmanBlack Panther: Wakanda ForeverWINNER: Top Gun: MaverickThe Woman King 