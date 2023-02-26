SAG Awards 2023: See the Full List of Winners (Updating Live)

The Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 are officially underway!

The star-studded show is currently airing live from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The show is also live streaming on Netflix's YouTube channel for the first time before it moves to stream live on Netflix in 2024.

This year, Sally Field will be the 58th recipient of the the SAG Life Achievement Award, which the organization revealed in an announcement on Jan. 17.

"Sally is an amazing actor with an enormous range and an uncanny ability to embody any character," SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher said in a statement regarding the honor.

"She has an enduring career because she is authentic in her performance and always projects likability and humanity — she just connects," Drescher added of Field, 76. "That's part of why she has sustained her massive fandom and incredibly rich and layered career."

Read on for the list of winners. (The list will be updated as the night progresses.)

MOVIES

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Women Talking

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett (Tar)

Viola Davis (The Woman King)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Danielle Deadwyler (Till)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Adam Sandler (Hustle)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hong Chau (The Whale)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Paul Dano (The Fabelmans)

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)

TELEVISION

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Emily Blunt (The English)

Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steve Carell (The Patient)

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Sam Elliott (1883)

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)

Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

STUNTS

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Andor

The Boys

House of the Dragon

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

WINNER: Stranger Things

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

WINNER: Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King

