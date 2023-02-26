Sally Field Remembers 'Sweet' Robin Williams at SAG Awards 2023: 'He Should Be Growing Old Like Me'

"We all miss him," Sally Field, who is being honored with the SAG Awards' Life Achievement Award, said Sunday of her Mrs. Doubtfire costar Robin Williams

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on February 26, 2023 07:55 PM

Sally Field is reflecting on her time getting to know Robin Williams.

During the PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live show ahead of the SAG Awards 2023 on Sunday, the actress, 76, recalled making the 1993 comedy Mrs. Doubtfire with the comedian, who died in 2014 at 63.

"What you think about immediately is Robin. There isn't a moment of it that's not filled with my love and joy at being in his presence," she said. "I mean, Robin was Robin. He was everything he seemed to be: a generous, loving, sweet, geniously talented man."

"We all miss him," added Field. "He should be growing old like me, for God's sakes. I hate it that he isn't here."

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Sally Field. Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Field, who is being honored with the SAG Awards' Life Achievement Award at this year's ceremony, admitted she doesn't watch any of her past projects but does hold onto fond memories from most.

"I have memories, I think, of almost everything I've done," she said. "Except sometimes something will pop up and before I turn it off, and in the really young days of television, where I actually do not remember — I don't remember being there, I don't remember saying that. So it's like literally an out-of-body experience."

Field added, "But, you know, it's almost 60 years ago. I'm allowed to forget some of those days!"

Field and Williams played exes in Mrs. Doubtfire, which also starred Pierce Brosnan, Matthew Lawrence, Mara Wilson, Lisa Jakub and Harvey Fierstein.

Director Chris Columbus told SF Gate in 2021 it would be unfeasible to ever do a sequel without Williams. "It's impossible. It's just impossible," Columbus said at the time of anyone else playing the role. "... Robin was one-of-a-kind."

The 2023 SAG Awards ceremony is airing live on Sunday, Feb. 26 from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

