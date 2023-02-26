See Every Star Arriving at the 2023 SAG Awards in Los Angeles

The 2023 SAG Awards ceremony is airing live on Sunday, Feb. 26, from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles

By
Lauren Lieberman
Lauren Lieberman, Senior Photo Editor
Lauren Lieberman

Lauren Lieberman is the Senior Photo Editor of PEOPLE.com and EW.com. She has been with PEOPLE for more than a decade managing the online photo team, creating red carpet galleries, and producing signature online content. She graduated from NYU with a Bachelors in Communications.

and Stephanie Sengwe
Published on February 26, 2023 06:51 PM
01 of 65

Zendaya

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Amy Sussman/WireImage
02 of 65

Haley Lu Richardson

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Amy Sussman/WireImage
03 of 65

Sheryl Lee Ralph

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Early Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
04 of 65

Jamie Lee Curtis

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023
David Fisher/Shutterstock
05 of 65

Viola Davis

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Amy Sussman/WireImage
06 of 65

Olivia Williams

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Early Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023
David Fisher/Shutterstock
07 of 65

Niecy Nash-Betts

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
08 of 65

Jenny Slate

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty
09 of 65

Dichen Lachman

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Early Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023
Frazer Harrison/Getty
10 of 65

Austin Butler

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
11 of 65

Amanda Seyfried

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
12 of 65

Victoria & Michael Imperioli

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty
13 of 65

Emily Blunt

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty
14 of 65

John Krasinski

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Amy Sussman/WireImage
15 of 65

Jessica Chastain

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty
16 of 65

Jenna Ortega

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Early Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
17 of 65

Julia Garner

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
18 of 65

Andrew Garfield

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
David Fisher/Shutterstock
19 of 65

Michelle Williams

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty
20 of 65

Antonia Gentry

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Amy Sussman/WireImage
21 of 65

Kathryn Newton

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023
David Fisher/Shutterstock
22 of 65

Amy Poehler

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
23 of 65

Gabriel LaBelle

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Early Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
24 of 65

Jon Gries

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Early Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
25 of 65

Meghann Fahy

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Early Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023
Amy Sussman/WireImage
26 of 65

Eddie Redmayne

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Amy Sussman/WireImage
27 of 65

Quinta Brunson

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty
28 of 65

Ana de Armas

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
29 of 65

Katharine Ross & Sam Elliott

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty
30 of 65

Joely Fisher

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Amy Sussman/WireImage
31 of 65

F. Murray Abraham

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023
David Fisher/Shutterstock
32 of 65

Sally Fields

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Sally Field. Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
33 of 65

Cara Delevingne

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Early Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
34 of 65

Will Sharpe

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty
35 of 65

Taron Egerton

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
36 of 65

Damian Young

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty
37 of 65

Mark Indelicato

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty
38 of 65

Patricia Arquette

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
39 of 65

Leo Woodall

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Early Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
40 of 65

Megan Stalter

US actress Megan Stalter arrives for the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty
41 of 65

Adam DiMarco

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
42 of 65

Theo James

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Early Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
43 of 65

Ashley Park

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
David Fisher/Shutterstock
44 of 65

Diego Luna

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Early Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
45 of 65

Stephen Root

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Amy Sussman/WireImage
46 of 65

Danielle Deadwyler

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Amy Sussman/WireImage
47 of 65

Janelle James

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Amy Sussman/WireImage
48 of 65

Tyler James Williams

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Amy Sussman/WireImage
49 of 65

Elaine Hendrix & Lisa Ann Walter

Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter. Frazer Harrison/Getty
50 of 65

Carl Clemons-Hopkins

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Amy Sussman/WireImage
51 of 65

Hong Chau

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty
52 of 65

Elizabeth Debicki

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
53 of 65

Adam & Jackie Sandler

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
54 of 65

Laura Linney

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
55 of 65

James Marsden

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
56 of 65

Fran Drescher

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty
57 of 65

Barry Keoghan

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Amy Sussman/WireImage
58 of 65

Britt Lower

Britt Lower 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023
David Fisher/Shutterstock
59 of 65

Paul W. Downs

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
60 of 65

Sheila Atim

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Amy Sussman/WireImage
61 of 65

Sarah Burns

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty
62 of 65

Gina Prince-Bythewood

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Amy Sussman/WireImage
63 of 65

Brendan Fraser

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Amy Sussman/WireImage
64 of 65

Jessica Williams

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty
65 of 65

Caleb McLaughlin

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty
