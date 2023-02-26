Ke Huy Quan Cries as He Becomes First Asian Male Film Winner at SAG Awards: 'Really Emotional Moment for Me'

"When I stepped away from acting, it was because there were so few opportunities, and now tonight here we are, celebrating," said Ke Huy Quan as he accepted his historic award

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Published on February 26, 2023 09:41 PM

Ke Huy Quan is making history as a Screen Actors Guild Award 2023 winner!

Quan, 51, was awarded outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for his portrayal of Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once. He is now the first Asian male to win a SAG Award for acting in a film.

"Thank you, thank you so much!" said Quan as he accepted the honor from Orlando Bloom on Sunday night. "This is a really emotional moment for me."

He cried as he explained, "Recently, I was told that if I would've won tonight, I would become the very first Asian actor to win in this category. When I heard this, I quickly realized that this moment no longer belongs to just me. It also belongs to everyone who has asked for change."

Quan went on to reflect on a moment he stopped acting.

"When I stepped away from acting, it was because there were so few opportunities, and now tonight here we are, celebrating. The landscape looks so different now than before. Thank you to everyone who contributed to these changes. Thank you so much to SAG-AFTRA for this truly, truly prestigious honor."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Ke Huy Quan accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role award for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Kevin Winter/Getty

Sending love to his costar Michelle Yeoh, the award-winning actor said, "I'm so glad that when we both started our careers in 1984 that one day we would meet on the big screen. Love you Michelle. Thank you to Jamie Lee Curtis and our entire cast."

He ended with a note of encouragement for aspiring actors: "Lastly, to all those at home who are watching and struggling, waiting to be seen, please keep on going because the spotlight will one day find you. Thank you everyone for rooting for me, I will be rooting for you. Thank you, thank you, thank you!"

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

The Fabelmans' Paul Dano, The Banshees of Inisherin costars Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan, and The Good Nurse's Eddie Redmayne were also among the nominees at Sunday's ceremony.

RELATED VIDEO: Ke Huy Quan Reveals Advice He Got from James Cameron on Awards Circuit: 'Take It All In'

Quan's win is the latest in an awards season sweep for the former child star, who also won at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards and 2023 Critics Choice Awards for his performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. He's also nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards are being broadcast live on Netflix's YouTube channel from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Related Articles
Jamie Lee Curtis, James Hong, Andy Le, and Michelle Yeoh accept the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
94-Year-Old 'Everything Everywhere' Star Gets Standing Ovation as Michelle Yeoh Dedicates SAG Award Win to Him
Michelle Yeoh & Ke Huy Quan
SAG Awards 2023: See the Full Winners List!
Ke Huy Quan, James Cameron
Key Huy Quan Reveals Advice He Got from James Cameron on Awards Circuit: 'Take it all In'
SAG Awards 2023 Nominations: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Coolidge and Viola Davis All Score Nods
SAG Awards 2023 Nominations: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Coolidge and Viola Davis Score Nods
Hannah Waddingham
All of the Best Moments from the 2022 SAG Awards
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Michelle Yeoh accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Michelle Yeoh Drops F-Bomb, Dedicates SAG Award 2023 Win to 'Every Little Girl That Looks Like Me'
20th Annual SAG Awards Casting Of The Actor, The Screen Actors Guild Awards Statuette
SAG Awards 2023: How to Watch, Who's Nominated and What's Different This Year
Lee Jung-jae
Lee Jung-jae Says 'This Is Truly Huge' as He Wins Best Male Actor in Drama Series at SAG Awards
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Brendan Fraser accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for "The Whale" onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Brendan Fraser Encourages Actors to 'Stay in There' as He Wins at 2023 SAG Awards: 'Have Courage'
All About All Quiet on the Western Front
BAFTA Awards 2023: See the Full List of Winners
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role award for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Jamie Lee Curtis Praises Her Late Parents, Declares 'I'm 64!' and Gets Standing Ovation at SAG Awards 2023
Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh Brings the Sunshine to the SAG Awards Red Carpet in Whimsical Black and Yellow Gown
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Ke Huy Quan accepts the Best Supporting Actor award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Ke Huy Quan Triumphs at Critics Choice Awards 2023: 'I'm Going to Try Real Hard Not to Cry'
2023 Oscar Portfolio
8 of the 2023 Oscar Nominees Tell PEOPLE What Their Nominations Mean to Them
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Jeremy Allen White accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series award for “The Bear” onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
'The Bear' 's SAG Winner Jeremy Allen White Thanks Fellow Actors for Making 'Me Feel a Little Less Lonely'
Kerry Condon
Who Is Kerry Condon? Everything to Know About Critically Acclaimed 'The Banshees of Inisherin' Actress