Ke Huy Quan Cries as He Becomes First Asian Male Film Winner at SAG Awards: 'Really Emotional Moment for Me'

Ke Huy Quan is making history as a Screen Actors Guild Award 2023 winner!

Quan, 51, was awarded outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for his portrayal of Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once. He is now the first Asian male to win a SAG Award for acting in a film.

"Thank you, thank you so much!" said Quan as he accepted the honor from Orlando Bloom on Sunday night. "This is a really emotional moment for me."

He cried as he explained, "Recently, I was told that if I would've won tonight, I would become the very first Asian actor to win in this category. When I heard this, I quickly realized that this moment no longer belongs to just me. It also belongs to everyone who has asked for change."

Quan went on to reflect on a moment he stopped acting.

"When I stepped away from acting, it was because there were so few opportunities, and now tonight here we are, celebrating. The landscape looks so different now than before. Thank you to everyone who contributed to these changes. Thank you so much to SAG-AFTRA for this truly, truly prestigious honor."

Sending love to his costar Michelle Yeoh, the award-winning actor said, "I'm so glad that when we both started our careers in 1984 that one day we would meet on the big screen. Love you Michelle. Thank you to Jamie Lee Curtis and our entire cast."

He ended with a note of encouragement for aspiring actors: "Lastly, to all those at home who are watching and struggling, waiting to be seen, please keep on going because the spotlight will one day find you. Thank you everyone for rooting for me, I will be rooting for you. Thank you, thank you, thank you!"

The Fabelmans' Paul Dano, The Banshees of Inisherin costars Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan, and The Good Nurse's Eddie Redmayne were also among the nominees at Sunday's ceremony.

Quan's win is the latest in an awards season sweep for the former child star, who also won at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards and 2023 Critics Choice Awards for his performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. He's also nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards.

The 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards are being broadcast live on Netflix's YouTube channel from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.