Entertainment Movies SAG Awards 2023 Nominations: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Coolidge and Viola Davis Score Nods The 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards will be held on Sunday, Feb. 26 By Tommy McArdle Tommy McArdle Twitter Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 11, 2023 10:07 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Adam Sandler, Jennifer Coolidge, Viola Davis. Photo: Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty, Amy Sussman/Getty, Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty The Screen Actors Guild Awards are back to reward the year's best performances in movies and television. On Wednesday morning, SAG-AFTRA revealed the nominees for the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Instagram, with Ashley Park and Haley Lu Richardson listing the nods. The ceremony will be held Sunday, Feb. 26, at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles and stream live on Netflix's YouTube channel at 8 p.m. ET. Read on for the full list of nominees. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Ana de Armas in Blonde (2022). Netflix SAG Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Last Year's Winners MOVIES Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture BabylonThe Banshees of InisherinEverything Everywhere All at OnceThe FabelmansWomen Talking Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role Cate Blanchett (Tar)Viola Davis (The Woman King)Ana de Armas (Blonde)Danielle Deadwyler (Till)Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role Austin Butler (Elvis)Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)Brendan Fraser (The Whale)Bill Nighy (Living)Adam Sandler (Hustle) Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)Hong Chau (The Whale)Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once) Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role Paul Dano (The Fabelmans)Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse) Everything Everywhere All at Once. Allyson Riggs TELEVISION Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series Abbott ElementaryBarryThe BearHacksOnly Murders in the Building Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series Better Call SaulThe CrownOzarkSeveranceThe White Lotus Outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or television movie Emily Blunt (The English)Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout) Outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or television movie Steve Carell (The Patient)Taron Egerton (Black Bird)Sam Elliott (1883)Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)Evan Peters (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)Jean Smart (Hacks) Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series Anthony Carrigan (Barry)Bill Hader (Barry)Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) Zendaya in Euphoria. Eddy Chen/HBO Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)Jason Bateman (Ozark)Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)Adam Scott (Severance) Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)Julia Garner (Ozark)Laura Linney (Ozark)Zendaya (Euphoria) STUNTS Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama television series AndorThe BoysHouse of the DragonLord of the Rings: The Rings of PowerStranger Things Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture Avatar: The Way of WaterThe BatmanBlack Panther: Wakanda ForeverTop Gun: MaverickThe Woman King