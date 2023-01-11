SAG Awards 2023 Nominations: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Coolidge and Viola Davis Score Nods

The 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards will be held on Sunday, Feb. 26

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 11, 2023 10:07 AM
SAG Awards 2023 Nominations: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Coolidge and Viola Davis All Score Nods
Adam Sandler, Jennifer Coolidge, Viola Davis. Photo: Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty, Amy Sussman/Getty, Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

The Screen Actors Guild Awards are back to reward the year's best performances in movies and television.

On Wednesday morning, SAG-AFTRA revealed the nominees for the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Instagram, with Ashley Park and Haley Lu Richardson listing the nods.

The ceremony will be held Sunday, Feb. 26, at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles and stream live on Netflix's YouTube channel at 8 p.m. ET.

Read on for the full list of nominees.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Blonde. Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe.
Ana de Armas in Blonde (2022). Netflix

MOVIES

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Women Talking

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

Cate Blanchett (Tar)
Viola Davis (The Woman King)
Ana de Armas (Blonde)
Danielle Deadwyler (Till)
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Austin Butler (Elvis)
Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
Bill Nighy (Living)
Adam Sandler (Hustle)

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Hong Chau (The Whale)
Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Paul Dano (The Fabelmans)
Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)

Ke Huy Quan rollout
Everything Everywhere All at Once. Allyson Riggs

TELEVISION

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
The White Lotus

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or television movie

Emily Blunt (The English)
Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)
Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or television movie

Steve Carell (The Patient)
Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
Sam Elliott (1883)
Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)
Evan Peters (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
Jean Smart (Hacks)

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Zendaya, HBO Euphoria Season 2 - Episode 8
Zendaya in Euphoria. Eddy Chen/HBO

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Adam Scott (Severance)

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Zendaya (Euphoria)

STUNTS

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama television series

Andor
The Boys
House of the Dragon
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Stranger Things

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture

Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
The Woman King

Related Articles
Michelle Yeoh, Colin Farrell, Quinta Brunson
Golden Globe 2023 Winners: Read the Full List!
White Lotus Star Jennifer Coolidge and Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Among 2023 Golden Globes Presenters
'Wednesday' 's Jenna Ortega and 'White Lotus' Star Jennifer Coolidge Among 2023 Golden Globes Presenters
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER, TOP GUN: MAVERICK, Wednesday, White Lotus
'White Lotus,' 'Top Gun 2,' 'Avatar 2' and 'Wednesday' All Land 2023 Golden Globe Nominations
Colin Farrell accepts the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award for "The Banshees of Inisherin" from Ana de Armas onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Colin Farrell Takes Time Out of His Golden Globes Speech to Rave About Presenter Ana de Armas
Ana De Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tracy Morgan
Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis and Tracy Morgan Among 2023 Golden Globe Awards Presenters
Eddie Murphy
Eddie Murphy to Receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at 2023 Golden Globes
Ray Liotta, Leslie Jordan
2023 Critics Choice Nominations Include Nods for Beloved Late Stars Leslie Jordan and Ray Liotta
Golden Globe trophies
A Timeline of the Golden Globes Controversy
House of Gucci, King Richard, The Tender Bar
SAG Awards 2022 Nominations: Lady Gaga, Will Smith and Ben Affleck Score Nods
jean smart
SAG Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Winners
Jung Hoyeon and Lee Jung-jae
'Squid Game' Makes SAG Awards History as First Non-English-Language TV Series to Win Acting Prizes
Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein in “Ted Lasso,” now streaming on Apple TV+
Friendly Competition! These Costars Are Nominated in the Same Category at the 2022 SAG Awards
Squid Game
Netflix's 'Squid Game' Makes SAG Awards History as First Foreign-Language TV Nominee
jean smart
Jean Smart Jokes 'Nobody Gets Us Actors' as She Accepts 2022 SAG Award for 'Hacks' Role
Hannah Waddingham
All of the Best Moments from the 2022 SAG Awards
The 8th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Reese Witherspoon, Halle Berry and More: Must-See Throwbacks from the 2002 SAG Awards