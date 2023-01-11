SAG Awards 2023 Nominations: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Coolidge and Viola Davis Score Nods

The Screen Actors Guild Awards are back to reward the year's best performances in movies and television.

On Wednesday morning, SAG-AFTRA revealed the nominees for the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Instagram, with Ashley Park and Haley Lu Richardson listing the nods.

The ceremony will be held Sunday, Feb. 26, at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles and stream live on Netflix's YouTube channel at 8 p.m. ET.

Read on for the full list of nominees.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ana de Armas in Blonde (2022). Netflix

MOVIES

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Women Talking

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

Cate Blanchett (Tar)

Viola Davis (The Woman King)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Danielle Deadwyler (Till)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Adam Sandler (Hustle)

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hong Chau (The Whale)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Paul Dano (The Fabelmans)

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)

Everything Everywhere All at Once. Allyson Riggs

TELEVISION

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

The White Lotus

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or television movie

Emily Blunt (The English)

Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or television movie

Steve Carell (The Patient)

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Sam Elliott (1883)

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)

Evan Peters (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Zendaya in Euphoria. Eddy Chen/HBO

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

STUNTS

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama television series

Andor

The Boys

House of the Dragon

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Stranger Things

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King