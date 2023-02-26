Michelle Yeoh Drops F-Bomb, Dedicates SAG Award 2023 Win to 'Every Little Girl That Looks Like Me'

"This is not just for me. This is for every little girl that looks like me," said Michelle Yeoh as she won for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Published on February 26, 2023 10:25 PM

The Screen Actors Guild's leading lady of 2023 has been named!

On Sunday, Michelle Yeoh won outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Other nominees in the category included Cate Blanchett (Tár), Viola Davis (The Woman King), Ana de Armas (Blonde) and Danielle Deadwyler (Till).

"SAG-AFTRA, to get this from you, who understands what it is to get here, everyone of you know the journey, the roller-coaster ride, the ups sand downs," Yeoh, 60, said while accepting the honor. "But important, we never give up. I thank you for your love, for your support because I know I'm up against titans, rightly so."

Yeoh paused for a minute to take in the moment. "S---!" she said as she turned away in tears.

The actress laughed and said "f---" as the crowd applauded.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Michelle Yeoh accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Kevin Winter/Getty

"Thank you, thank you, thank you," Yeoh continued. "This is not just for me. This is for every little girl that looks like me. Sally Field, you said all the right things. We're here because we love what we do and we'll never stop doing this because we really, really love it. But thank you for giving me a seat at the table because so many of us need this."

The actress said her mom would appreciate her win, too.

"Tonight you have shown us that it is possible," Yeoh concluded. "And my mom will be eternally grateful to you."

Yeoh previously told PEOPLE that she hopes audiences discover pieces of her through her work. "Every time I make a movie, I hope the audience discovers something new about me," she said in April 2022.

"What I really enjoyed doing [in Everything Everywhere All at Once] was the physical comedy, which I've not really done before. You've seen me in martial-arts films — I'm always serene. I know exactly what I'm doing. I am the teacher, the mentor. And suddenly in this one, [my character] Evelyn Wang, she knows nothing. She's a very ordinary, aging housewife who's got so many troubles in her head. It was really fun."

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (12876015e) Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Jonathan Ke Quan Everything Everywhere All at Once - 2022
Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Moviestore/Shutterstock

She added that she feels encouraged and excited about this time in her career.

"What [is special about] this moment in my career is having so many people who look like me, especially the younger generation [of Asian actors], come up to me and say, 'Finally, I can see myself doing all these kinds of things because you are doing it,'" she said. "We have to stand up for ourselves and be courageous enough to have a voice. We deserve a voice. I think at this point in my career, that is what I'm really enjoying: the fact that we are getting more opportunities and the opportunities we deserve."

The 2023 SAG Awards ceremony are airing live on Netflix's YouTube Channel from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

