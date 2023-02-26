Jamie Lee Curtis Praises Her Late Parents, Declares 'I'm 64!' and Gets Standing Ovation at SAG Awards 2023

Jamie Lee Curtis was overcome with emotion about her big win at the SAG Awards 2023.

The star won outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for Everything Everywhere All at Once at Sunday's show. The other nominees were Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Angela Bassett, The Whale's Hong Chau, The Banshees of Inisherin's Kerry Condon, and Everything Everywhere All at Once's Stephanie Hsu.

After expressing shock from her table about her name being called, Curtis kissed costar Michelle Yeoh on the lips and made her way to the stage, where she got emotional and said, "Come on!" as she got a standing ovation.

"I'm wearing the wedding ring that my father gave my mother. They hated each other, by the way, by the end of it," she said with a laugh, referencing her late movie star parents Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh. "But my sister Kelly and I were born from love. My father was from Hungary and my mother was from Denmark, and they had nothing and they became these monstrous stars in this industry. My parents were actors. And I married an actor [Christopher Guest]."

"I love actors. I love acting. I love the job we get to do. I love being a part of a crew. I love being part of a cast. I love what we do with each other. It's such a beautiful job. And I know that so many people in our industry who are actors who don't get to do this job and you look at nights like this and think 'Is that ever going to be possible for me?' And I know you look at me and think 'Well, nepo baby, that's why she's there' — and I totally get it. But the truth of the matter is I'm 64 years old and this is just amazing!"

Curtis then had the audience chant Yeoh's name and shared that she signed on to do Everything Everywhere All at Once solely to get to work with her. "Michelle Yeoh, I love you, I love you, I love you," she said, as Yeoh, 60, applauded and cried from their table.

Concluding her speech, Curtis said, "What a f---ing dream, man."

Curtis's performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once has garnered her critical acclaim and several accolade nods this season, including recognition from the Oscars, Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards and more.

The 2023 SAG Awards ceremony are airing live on Netflix's YouTube Channel from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.