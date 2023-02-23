SAG Awards 2023: How to Watch, Who's Nominated and What's Different This Year

The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards are approaching!

The upcoming ceremony presented by SAG-AFTRA, which recognizes and rewards the year's best performances in movies and television, will be held Sunday, Feb. 26, at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

This year, Netflix will stream the awards show live on the platform's YouTube channel as part of a new partnership between SAG-AFTRA and Netflix. The ceremony will also be available on the streaming service's Twitter and Facebook accounts.

In 2024, the ceremony will stream live on Netflix itself around the globe rather than the service's YouTube channel, as the actors' union and Netflix announced before nominations for the upcoming ceremony were unveiled Jan. 11.

"We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new partnership with Netflix and we look forward to expanding the global audience for our show," SAG-AFTRA national executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said in a January statement.

Added Crabtree-Ireland, "As the only televised awards program exclusively honoring the performances of actors, whose work is admired by millions of fans, the SAG Awards are a unique and cherished part of the entertainment universe."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

PEOPLE is also is once again returning to host the official Post SAG Awards Gala for the 25th year, immediately following the ceremony at Fairmont Century Plaza.

"In gratitude to the actors and the entertainment community for their countless hours of volunteer work, PEOPLE will make a significant grant to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's emergency assistance programs, which helps performing artists facing life-threatening illness and severe economic hardship," a release reads.

"PEOPLE is thrilled to continue our unwavering commitment to the SAG Awards. It's an honor to celebrate the incredible actors and the outstanding performances that have moved and changed us," says PEOPLE Editor in Chief Wendy Naugle in the release.

She continues, "We are also proud to support the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, helping artists both in tough times, like during the pandemic, and exciting times, like when they first embark on their careers. We want artists to have opportunities for years to come."

"We are so excited for the gala's return and cannot thank PEOPLE enough for being such great partners time and time again," adds SAG Awards Executive Producer Jon Brockett. "PEOPLE's Post SAG Awards Gala is the perfect end point to a night celebrating actors and their craft."

Screen Actors Guild Award statue. Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Film nominees at the upcoming ceremony include the casts of Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans and Women Talking, while actors like Cate Blanchett (Tár), Viola Davis (The Woman King), Danielle Deadwyler (Till), Austin Butler (Elvis), Brendan Fraser (The Whale) and Adam Sandler (Hustle) are among nominees for outstanding performances by actors in a leading role awards.

On the television side, Abbott Elementary, Barry, The Bear, Hacks and Only Murders in the Building are nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series. Better Call Saul, The Crown, Ozark, Severance and The White Lotus make up nominees for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series.

In January, SAG-AFTRA announced that Sally Field will receive the organization's 58th SAG Life Achievement award at the upcoming ceremony, which will be presented by her Amazing Spider-Man costar Andrew Garfield. The organization describes the award as "given annually to an actor who fosters the 'finest ideals of the acting profession.' "

The 2023 SAG Awards will be held Sunday at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles and stream live on Netflix's YouTube channel beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Prior to the ceremony, watch the PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which will stream on PEOPLE.com, EW.com, and sagawards.org, plus PEOPLE and EW's YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok pages, beginning at 5:45 p.m. ET / 2:45 p.m. PT.