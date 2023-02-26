Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter Have 'The Parent Trap' Reunion on the SAG Awards 2023 Red Carpet

It's a The Parent Trap reunion on the red carpet!

Lisa Ann Walter and Elaine Hendrix were arm-in-arm on the red carpet at the SAG Awards 2023, as the best friends — who played enemies in the 1998 Disney classic — celebrated Walter's work in Abbott Elementary, which is nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series.

"Lisa Ann Walter asked me to show up as her date, so by golly, I showed up as her date," Hendrix, 52, said.

"She sure did," Walter, 59, replied. "It's the best-looking date in a tux I've ever had."

Both twinned in matching rhinestone hair clips, with Hendrix rocking a Marlene Dietrich look, while Walter said her own ensemble has special meaning.

"I went a little more '50s, but this is a dress that I found about five years ago, and when I saw it I was entirely unemployed and I said I'm gonna wear this to the SAG awards," she said. "Specifically, I don't know why, but specifically the SAG awards — so I feel like I manifested it."

She continued, "It's a dress that my mom loved, and she passed last year so I'm carrying her with me. This is her little lucite clutch from the '50s."

Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter. Frazer Harrison/Getty

In August, Hendrix marked her bestie's birthday with a special tribute on social media.

"Happy Birthday to my ride or die. My life sister. My bestie. The one who always has my back and with whom I'm growing old. @lisaannwalter I sure as heck am glad you were born. What I'm the world would I have done if you hadn't been? I shudder to think. I love you. Happy Birthday. 🎁🎉🎊🎈🎂🥳"

Despite not getting along in The Parent Trap — Hendrix was gold digger Meredith Blake while Walter played lovable Chessy the housekeeper — the stars bonded while on set and are known to post about their mutual appreciation on social media.

Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter. Amy Sussman/WireImage

In a TikTok shared last year, the friends recreated a scene from their beloved family movie in which Hendrix rang a bell to request services from Chessy, who was the housekeeper for Blake's fiancé Nick Parker (played in the movie by Dennis Quaid).

"Chessy?" Hendrix said in character, ringing the bell. "It's such a big house and all. Chessy!" Walter then walked on camera and said, "You rang?" before both actresses smiled and broke character.

Sunday's red carpet date is not the first for the pair — in 2019, they attended the Tony Awards together.

But they also make sure to make time for plenty of fun away from the cameras.

"I like to organize dinners and brunches, and I have a lot of parties. And so does Lisa," Hendrix said of their friendship. "We'll dress up [in] '70s [clothes] and roller skate at my party, and we'll dress up and reenact Game of Thrones at one of Lisa's parties."

The 2023 SAG Awards ceremony is airing live on Sunday, Feb. 26 from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.