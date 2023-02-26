Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter Have 'The Parent Trap' Reunion on the SAG Awards 2023 Red Carpet

"Lisa Ann Walter asked me to show up as her date, so by golly, I showed up as her date," Elaine Hendrix said

By
Published on February 26, 2023 07:03 PM

It's a The Parent Trap reunion on the red carpet!

Lisa Ann Walter and Elaine Hendrix were arm-in-arm on the red carpet at the SAG Awards 2023, as the best friends — who played enemies in the 1998 Disney classic — celebrated Walter's work in Abbott Elementary, which is nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series.

"Lisa Ann Walter asked me to show up as her date, so by golly, I showed up as her date," Hendrix, 52, said.

"She sure did," Walter, 59, replied. "It's the best-looking date in a tux I've ever had."

Both twinned in matching rhinestone hair clips, with Hendrix rocking a Marlene Dietrich look, while Walter said her own ensemble has special meaning.

"I went a little more '50s, but this is a dress that I found about five years ago, and when I saw it I was entirely unemployed and I said I'm gonna wear this to the SAG awards," she said. "Specifically, I don't know why, but specifically the SAG awards — so I feel like I manifested it."

She continued, "It's a dress that my mom loved, and she passed last year so I'm carrying her with me. This is her little lucite clutch from the '50s."

Watch PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on PEOPLE.com, EW.com, PEOPLE and EW's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as PeopleTV, beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.

Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter. Frazer Harrison/Getty

In August, Hendrix marked her bestie's birthday with a special tribute on social media.

"Happy Birthday to my ride or die. My life sister. My bestie. The one who always has my back and with whom I'm growing old. @lisaannwalter I sure as heck am glad you were born. What I'm the world would I have done if you hadn't been? I shudder to think. I love you. Happy Birthday. 🎁🎉🎊🎈🎂🥳"

Despite not getting along in The Parent Trap — Hendrix was gold digger Meredith Blake while Walter played lovable Chessy the housekeeper — the stars bonded while on set and are known to post about their mutual appreciation on social media.

Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter. Amy Sussman/WireImage

In a TikTok shared last year, the friends recreated a scene from their beloved family movie in which Hendrix rang a bell to request services from Chessy, who was the housekeeper for Blake's fiancé Nick Parker (played in the movie by Dennis Quaid).

"Chessy?" Hendrix said in character, ringing the bell. "It's such a big house and all. Chessy!" Walter then walked on camera and said, "You rang?" before both actresses smiled and broke character.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sunday's red carpet date is not the first for the pair — in 2019, they attended the Tony Awards together.

But they also make sure to make time for plenty of fun away from the cameras.

"I like to organize dinners and brunches, and I have a lot of parties. And so does Lisa," Hendrix said of their friendship. "We'll dress up [in] '70s [clothes] and roller skate at my party, and we'll dress up and reenact Game of Thrones at one of Lisa's parties."

The 2023 SAG Awards ceremony is airing live on Sunday, Feb. 26 from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Related Articles
Elaine Hendrix And Lisa Ann Walter
Elaine Hendrix Wishes 'Bestie' 'Parent Trap' Costar Lisa Ann Walter Happy Birthday: 'My Life Sister'
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Zendaya attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images); PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Zendaya attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
Zendaya Wears Vintage Versace and Prada Ensembles to 2023 NAACP Image Awards — See the Looks!
20th Annual SAG Awards Casting Of The Actor, The Screen Actors Guild Awards Statuette
SAG Awards 2023: How to Watch, Who's Nominated and What's Different This Year
Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors
Charlie McDowell & Lily Collins Watch Basketball in L.A., Plus Paris Hilton, Kris Jenner, Bella Thorne and More
Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal Poses with a Posse in London, Plus Laura Dern, Hugh Jackman, Sam Smith and More
See Ariana DeBose Practice Her Viral BAFTA Rap Before Going on Stage: 'Angela Bassett Did the Thing!'
See Ariana DeBose Practice Her Viral BAFTA Rap Before Going on Stage: 'Angela Bassett Did the Thing!'
Patricia Arquette David Arquette
Patricia and David Arquette Laugh It Up in L.A., Plus Tessa Thompson, Kendall Jenner and More
Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore attend the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Brendan Fraser's Girlfriend? All About Jeanne Moore
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Angela Bassett accepts the Best Supporting Actress award for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' onstage during the Hollywood Critics Association's 2023 HCA Film Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 24, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Angela Bassett Does Her Thing in Beverly Hills, Plus Patrick Mahomes & The Chainsmokers and More
Elizabeth Banks, Karsen Liotta and Taron Egerton Ray Liotta honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, California, USA - 24 Feb 2023
Karsen Liotta Honors Dad at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony, Plus Marc Anthony, Mindy Kaling and More
Alicia keys
Alicia Keys Serenades the Crowd in London, Plus Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian, Michael B. Jordan and More
Monica Rambeau, Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel
Everything to Know About 'The Marvels'
Randi Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes' Mom Randi and Sister Support Him at NFL Honors as He Wins MVP: 'What a Night'
Sam Smith attending the Brit Awards 2023 at the O2 Arena, London. Picture date: Saturday February 11, 2023. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)
Sam Smith Sports Dynamic Harri Outfit on Red Carpet of 2023 BRIT Awards
Dwayne Johnson and his mom, Ata Johnson attend the ceremony honoring Dwayne Johnson with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held on December 13, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Dwayne Johnson Gives Update on Mom After Her Car Crash: She's 'Doing Good'
Grammys red carpet couples
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Have Parents' Night Out at Grammys 2023 Weeks After Welcoming Son