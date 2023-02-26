The Cutest Couples at the 2023 SAG Awards

01 of 10 Julius Tennon & Viola Davis Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock Julius Tennon escorted his Woman King, outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role nominee Viola Davis.

02 of 10 Katharine Ross & Sam Elliott VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty In Sam Elliott's moving acceptance speech for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series for 1883, he called wife Katharine Ross "my partner through thick and thin."

03 of 10 Paul Walter Hauser & Amy Boland Hauser Todd Williamson/Shutterstock Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series nominee Paul Walter Hauser, up for Black Bird, was accompanied by his pregnant wife, Amy Boland Hauser.

04 of 10 Jeff & Susan Bridges Exclusive All Round - no minimums Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards (13780504fm) Susan Geston and Jeff Bridges 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Early Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023. Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Jeff Bridges, nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for The Old Man, had a youthful glow alongside wife Susan Bridges.

05 of 10 Jessica Betts & Niecy Nash Betts Gilbert Flores/Getty Dahmer's Niecy Nash Betts, nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series, had a sweet supporter in wife Jessica Betts.

06 of 10 Jonathan & Gennera Banks Todd Williamson/Shutterstock Better Call Saul's Jonathan Banks, nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series, kept his arms around wife Gennera Banks.

07 of 10 Jenny Slate & Ben Shattuck Christopher Polk/Shutterstock Everything Everywhere All at Once's Jenny Slate and husband Ben Shattuck kept close on the red carpet.

08 of 10 Emily Blunt & John Krasinski Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Nominee Emily Blunt, up for outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series for The English, had longtime love John Krasinski on her arm.

09 of 10 Brendan Fraser & Jeanne Moore The Whale's Brendan Fraser, a nominee for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role, brought girlfriend Jeanne Moore as his coordinated date for the night.