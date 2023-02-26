The Cutest Couples at the 2023 SAG Awards

SAG = sweet and glowing! See some of the SAG Awards' most loved-up pairs on the red carpet Sunday night

By Kate Hogan
Published on February 26, 2023 08:54 PM
01 of 10

Julius Tennon & Viola Davis

SAG Couples
Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

Julius Tennon escorted his Woman King, outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role nominee Viola Davis.

02 of 10

Katharine Ross & Sam Elliott

SAG Couples
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

In Sam Elliott's moving acceptance speech for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series for 1883, he called wife Katharine Ross "my partner through thick and thin."

03 of 10

Paul Walter Hauser & Amy Boland Hauser

SAG Couples
Todd Williamson/Shutterstock

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series nominee Paul Walter Hauser, up for Black Bird, was accompanied by his pregnant wife, Amy Boland Hauser.

04 of 10

Jeff & Susan Bridges

29th Annual SAG Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, United States - 26 Feb 2023
Exclusive All Round - no minimums Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards (13780504fm) Susan Geston and Jeff Bridges 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Early Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023. Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Jeff Bridges, nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for The Old Man, had a youthful glow alongside wife Susan Bridges.

05 of 10

Jessica Betts & Niecy Nash Betts

SAG Couples
Gilbert Flores/Getty

Dahmer's Niecy Nash Betts, nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series, had a sweet supporter in wife Jessica Betts.

06 of 10

Jonathan & Gennera Banks

SAG Couples
Todd Williamson/Shutterstock

Better Call Saul's Jonathan Banks, nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series, kept his arms around wife Gennera Banks.

07 of 10

Jenny Slate & Ben Shattuck

SAG Couples
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Everything Everywhere All at Once's Jenny Slate and husband Ben Shattuck kept close on the red carpet.

08 of 10

Emily Blunt & John Krasinski

SAG Couples
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Nominee Emily Blunt, up for outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series for The English, had longtime love John Krasinski on her arm.

09 of 10

Brendan Fraser & Jeanne Moore

SAG Couples

The Whale's Brendan Fraser, a nominee for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role, brought girlfriend Jeanne Moore as his coordinated date for the night.

10 of 10

Adam & Jackie Sandler

Adam Sandler and wife Jackie

Adam Sandler, one of the night's outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role nominees for Hustle, had a bright spot in his date for the evening, wife Jackie Sandler.

