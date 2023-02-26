Brendan Fraser Encourages Actors to 'Stay in There' as He Wins at 2023 SAG Awards: 'Have Courage'

Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Bill Nighy and Adam Sandler were also nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 26, 2023 10:44 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Brendan Fraser accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for "The Whale" onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty

Brendan Fraser is a winner at the 2023 SAG Awards!

As he accepted the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for his performance in The Whale from presenter Jessica Chastain at the SAG Awards Sunday, Fraser, 54, joked that Sir Ian McKellen had advised him to "be good, be brief and be seated" with his speech. (They co-starred together in 1998's Gods and Monsters.)

"I never would have believed I would have been offered the role of my life in this character, Charlie in The Whale, he's someone who is on a raft of regrets but he's in a sea of hope," the actor said, after recounting that he first received his SAG-AFTRA card in 1991.

"I've been at that sea, and I've rode that wave lately and it's been powerful and good and I've also had that wave smash me right down to the ocean floor and drag my face along there and wind up on some strange beach in a different world, wondering 'where am I now?' " Fraser continued in his speech.

"I just want you to know, for real, all the actors out there who have gone through that, who are going through that, I know how you feel," he added. "But believe me, if you just stay in there and you put one foot in front of the other, you get to where you need to go. Have courage."

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Amy Sussman/WireImage

Austin Butler (Elvis), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Bill Nighy (Living) and Adam Sandler (Hustle) were among the other nominees for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role at Sunday's ceremony.

Fraser's commitment to The Whale, in which he plays a 600-lb. man who reckons with the limits of his reclusive life over a period of five days, has earned him multiple award nods, including a Golden Globe nomination and Critics Choice Award win.

On Jan. 5, Fraser — who made his triumphant return to the big screen with The Whale — also clinched the Spotlight Award at the Palm Springs International Film Awards. He has also enjoyed multiple extended standing ovations at film festivals.

"It's been gratifying, it's been eye-opening," the actor told PEOPLE at the latter event of the praise he has received for his performance. "It has made me have a sense of accomplishment by way of seeing how this story is changing people's hearts and minds."

He added, "That's gratifying, to say at least, and that kind of opportunity does not come along in this circus show of show business that we all play along with sometimes."

"But when it does, and it's material that's handled with care and the project comports itself in a way that's interesting and important, I feel very fortunate and lucky to be a part of it," said Fraser.

In his emotional acceptance speech for best actor at last month's Critics Choice Awards, Fraser thanked the Critics Choice Association, then joked, "It was Herman Melville who once wrote that there are only five critics in America — the rest are asleep. I don't know what it means, either, but I'm sure glad you woke up for me. Where were you for Furry Vengeance?!", calling out his 2010 comedy costarring Brooke Shields and Ken Jeong.

He went on to describe The Whale as a film "about love," adding, "It's about redemption. It's about finding the light in a dark place, and I'm so lucky to have worked with an ensemble that is incredible," including Hong Chau, Sadie Sink, Ty Simpkins and playwright/screenwriter Samuel D. Hunter.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The 2023 SAG Awards ceremony are airing live on Netflix's YouTube Channel from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Related Articles
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Jennifer Coolidge accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series award for “The White Lotus” onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Jennifer Coolidge Says Her Dad Helped Her Play Hooky — and Sparked Her Career — at 2023 SAG Awards
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Cast members of "The White Lotus" accept the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series award onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
F. Murray Abraham Uses 'White Lotus' SAG Awards Win to Call for Peace in Ukraine 1 Year After Russian Invasion
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Michelle Yeoh accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Michelle Yeoh Drops F-Bomb, Dedicates SAG Award 2023 Win to 'Every Little Girl That Looks Like Me'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Jason Bateman accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series award for “Ozark” onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
'Ozark' 's Jason Bateman Thanks Wife and Kids at SAG Awards 2023: 'They Made Me Feel Like I Was a Good Dad'
2023 SAG Awards In Memoriam Tribute Reflects on the Loss of Olivia Newton-John, Leslie Jordan, Kirstie Alley and more
2023 SAG Awards In Memoriam Tribute Honors Olivia Newton-John, Anne Heche, Kirstie Alley and More
Jessica Chastain at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jessica Chastain Sweetly Admits She's a 'Little Embarrassed' by Fall at SAG Awards 2023
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Honoree Sally Field accepts the SAG Life Achievement Award onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Sally Field Recalls Roles 'That Changed Me' as She Wins 2023 SAG Life Achievement Award
Viola Davis, Jessica Chastain, Amanda Seyfried and Angela Bassett
The Brightest Dresses Stars Wore to the 2023 SAG Awards
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Ke Huy Quan accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role award for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Ke Huy Quan Cries as He Becomes First Asian Male Film Winner at SAG Awards: 'Really Emotional Moment for Me'
Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza speak onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza Have Broody Chemistry While Presenting at 2023 SAG Awards
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role award for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Jamie Lee Curtis Praises Her Late Parents, Declares 'I'm 64!' and Gets Standing Ovation at SAG Awards 2023
angela bassett
Angela Bassett Is a Bright Spot at the 2023 SAG Awards in an Eye-Popping Yellow Gown
Amy Poehler and Adam Scott speak onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Poehler and Adam Scott Have a' Parks and Recreation' Reunion at the 2023 SAG Awards
zendaya
Zendaya Changes into a Second Show-Stopping Gown at 2023 SAG Awards: See Her Stage Look!
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Sam Elliott accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series award for “1883” onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Sam Elliott Calls SAG Awards 2023 Win 'the Most Meaningful Acknowledgement of My 55-Year Career'
Jean Smart
Jean Smart's 'Hacks' Costar Accepts Her SAG Award 2023 as She Recovers from Heart Surgery